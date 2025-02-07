How to unlock Soda Machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Unlocking the Soda Machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure will let you make delicious, fizzy, bubbly, and just plain fun drinks to give out to your friends across the island.

However, just like some other things in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, there are a few steps you need to complete before you can unlock this beverage making machine in Gemstone Mountain.

Without further ado, here's how to unlock the Soda Machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to unlock the Soda Machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To unlock the Soda Machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to complete the Parched quest from Keroppi.

Unlock the Parched quest

However, there are a few steps you need to complete before you can unlock the Parched quest. You need to complete the following quests first:

Dessert-ed Boat - A quest from Pompompurin where you repair the Dessert Boat in The Oasis.

- A quest from Pompompurin where you repair the Dessert Boat in The Oasis. Open the Nature Preserve - A quest from Keroppi in Lilypad Lagoon where you reactivate the nature reserve.

- A quest from Keroppi in Lilypad Lagoon where you reactivate the nature reserve. Meet the Island Beings - A quest from My Melody in Seaside Resort where you meet cute little creatures.

Once you've completed all of the quests above, you will unlock the Parched quest.

Fix the Dessert Boat and you're a third of the way there. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Talk to Keroppi

Go and speak to Keroppi by the fast travel mailbox near the Dessert-ed Boat in The Oasis to start the quest. We've highlighted his location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

He'll almost instantly give you the Swampy Soda recipe (Spinip) which is nice to have, but you don't need to make this one to pass the rest of the quest.

Speak to Pekkle

Once you've gotten the recipe from Kerropi, head over to Pekkle and speak with them to learn about the Soda Machine nearby.

You'll find that you need Fizzy Crystals to make any recipe in the Soda Machine. So, if you don't have any on you, you need to get some before you can continue this quest.

Make a Soda for Keroppi

When you've got a Fizzy Crystal your next task is to make a soda for Keroppi. The soda can be anything you want it to be, it doesn't have to be the recipe Keroppi gave you earlier.

The Soda Machine is on a slightly raised just north of where Pekkle is usually hanging out on Gemstone Mountain.

Walk up to it and interact with it when prompted to do so, then pick your ingredient to add to a Fizzy Crystal to make a soda.

Give Soda to Kerropi

All that's left to do now is to deliver the soda to Keroppi who should still be by the fast travel mailbox near The Oasis.

Once you've done that, the quest will be complete and you'll have full access to the Soda Machine!

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Hello Kitty Island Adventure help, check out our pages showing you all oven recipes, all pizza oven recipes, and all coffee recipes.