How to unlock Royal Archetypes in Metaphor ReFantazio
Each character's ultimate form.
Metaphor: ReFantazio includes Archetypes as an equivalent to a job or class system and eventually - for story reasons - Royal Archetypes are unlocked.
Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio initially take the form of stereotypical classes like Healer, Warrior, or Thief, but by levelling up Archetypes in battle new forms are unlocked. Learning new Archetypes often requires reaching a specific rank in one or more Archetypes, as well as reaching a relationship level with a certain character.
Royal Archetypes are unique to each character and often need two or three previous Archetypes to be mastered. While characters are generally best suited to some Archetypes over others, knowledge of the Royal Archetypes in advance can provide a shortcut to which Archetypes to focus on levelling as a priority. To help you get the best character builds possible, we've listed how to unlock the Royal Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio below.
Royal Archetypes will be unlocked automatically as part of the story as you reach the end game.
However, they cannot be studied until other Archetypes have reached a certain level. Below is a table listing the requirements for each Royal Archetype, plus the relevant Archetype tree and follower. In addition, players will require 30,000 of MAG for each Royal Archetype.
It should also be noted that abilities learned by Royal Archetypes cannot be inherited by other Archetypes. They are meant to be an ultimate form, so feature unique abilities.
Here's our guide for how to unlock the Royal Archetypes for each character in Metaphor: ReFantazio:
|Character
|Royal Archetype
|Requirements
|Protagonist
|Prince
|Unlocked automatically as part of the story.
|Strohl
|Royal Warrior
|
|Hulkenberg
|Royal Knight
|
|Heismay
|Royal Thief
|
|Junah
|Royal Masked Dancer
|
|Eupha
|Royal Summoner
|
|Basilio
|Royal Berserker
|
