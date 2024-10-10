Metaphor: ReFantazio includes Archetypes as an equivalent to a job or class system and eventually - for story reasons - Royal Archetypes are unlocked.

Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio initially take the form of stereotypical classes like Healer, Warrior, or Thief, but by levelling up Archetypes in battle new forms are unlocked. Learning new Archetypes often requires reaching a specific rank in one or more Archetypes, as well as reaching a relationship level with a certain character.

Royal Archetypes are unique to each character and often need two or three previous Archetypes to be mastered. While characters are generally best suited to some Archetypes over others, knowledge of the Royal Archetypes in advance can provide a shortcut to which Archetypes to focus on levelling as a priority. To help you get the best character builds possible, we've listed how to unlock the Royal Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio below.

How to unlock Royal Archetypes in Metaphor ReFantazio

Royal Archetypes will be unlocked automatically as part of the story as you reach the end game.

However, they cannot be studied until other Archetypes have reached a certain level. Below is a table listing the requirements for each Royal Archetype, plus the relevant Archetype tree and follower. In addition, players will require 30,000 of MAG for each Royal Archetype.

It should also be noted that abilities learned by Royal Archetypes cannot be inherited by other Archetypes. They are meant to be an ultimate form, so feature unique abilities.

Here's our guide for how to unlock the Royal Archetypes for each character in Metaphor: ReFantazio:

Character Royal Archetype Requirements Protagonist Prince Unlocked automatically as part of the story. Strohl Royal Warrior Samurai rank 20 (Warrior Tree - Strohl)

Warlord rank 20 (Commander Tree - Bardon) Hulkenberg Royal Knight Paladin rank 20 (Knight Tree - Hulkenberg)

Dark Knight rank 15 (Knight Tree - Hulkenberg)

Elemental Master rank 15 (Mage Tree - Gallica) Heismay Royal Thief Ninja rank 20 (Thief Tree - Heismay)

Dragoon rank 15 (Gunner Tree - Neuras)

Tycoon rank 15 (Merchant Tree - Brigitta) Junah Royal Masked Dancer Persona Master rank 20 (Masked Dancer Tree - Junah)

Trickster rank 20 (Faker Tree - Alonzo) Eupha Royal Summoner Devil Summoner rank 20 (Summoner Tree - Eupha)

Soul Hacker rank 20 (Seeker Tree - More) Basilio Royal Berserker Destroyer rank 20 (Berserker Tree - Basilio)

Martial Artist rank 20 (Brawler Tree - Catherina)

If you're looking for more Metaphor: ReFantazio help, check out our guides on how to beat Undead Grius and control your party.