Knowing how to unlock a Net in Hello Kitty Island Adventure will help you add another tool to your inventory.

A Net will help you capture the cute critters you see running around the different parts of the island. Then, once it's open, you can donate them to the Nature Preserve in Lilypad Lagoon in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Without further ado, here's how to unlock the Net in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to unlock the Net in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To unlock the Net in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to complete the Open the Nature Preserve quest from Keroppi. To unlock this quest you must be friendship level two with Keroppi - you can reach this quickly by using his favourite gifts.

Once you reach the required friendship level, go and speak to Keroppi in Lilypad Lagoon to start the quest.

Go to the Nature Preserve

After a brief conversation you need to follow Keroppi into the abandoned Nature Preserve in Lilypad Lagoon.

Once you're inside, you'll speak to Keroppi again and then it'll be your job to find the Swamp Habitat Critter List - but don't worry, it hasn't gone too far.

Find the Swamp Habitat Critter List

The Swamp Habitat Critter List is at the base of a large tree in the middle of a pond just south of the Nature Preserve in Lilypad Lagoon. We've marked its location on the map for you:

When you get here it might be hard to spot it, but the Critter List is tucked behind a tree root on the side that's facing the Nature Preserve.

Collect it and take it back to Keroppi. You then need to place it in down on the marked spot in front of the door.

Get the Crafting Plans

Keroppi will talk some more and then your next task will be to seek help from Badtz-Maru. As ever, Badtz-Maru will probably be hanging around near his stall on the docks in Seaside Resort.

Speak to him and Badtz-Maru will give you the crafting plans for a Net. Which, you've guessed it, you now need to go and build.

Craft a Net

To craft a Net in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need:

10 Stick - Can be found on the ground around the island.

- Can be found on the ground around the island. 3 Thread - A gift from Tuxedosam.

- A gift from Tuxedosam. 1 Light Stone - A gift from Kuromi.

When you've got the right materials, head to a crafting table (like the one by Chococat's house) and craft a Net!

Catch a Lily Frog

Now that you've got your net, head back to Keroppi and Badtz-Maru in Lilypad Lagoon. Speak to them to learn that you need to catch a Lily Frog before you can complete the quest - and this is where you need a bit of patience.

First of all, make sure your Net is equipped in your tool wheel. Now, onto the longer bit - waiting for the Lily Frog to appear.

Lily Frogs like being around water in the Lagoon so keep walking around the nearby bodies of water and just keep going until one spawns for you. It took a good 10 minutes for the Lily Frog to spawn for us as we kept going in a circle.

Once you do find one (it should be the only Swamp Critter at this point), walk up to it carefully and then use the prompted command on the right side of your screen to swing your Net to catch it.

Donate the Lily Frog

Once you've caught one, head back to the Nature Preserve and speak to the 'being' inside to donate the Lily Frog.

When you've done this, the quest will be complete and the Net will be yours!

