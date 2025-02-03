How to unlock Camera in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Knowing how to unlock the Camera in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is important because it's just one of the many useful tools you need to get to make your Island life a bit easier.

The camera is great for capturing snaps of your journey alongside your friends, and you'll also need it to be able to complete some Hello Kitty Island Adventure quests. As this is a tool you can get very early in the story, we recommend taking the time to do its unlock quest as soon as it appears.

On that note, here's how to unlock the Camera in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to unlock the Camera in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To unlock the camera in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to complete Pochacco's 'Gudetama Snap' quest. This quest only unlocks after you've given Pochacco their welcome gift.

Once you have given Pochacco their welcome gift, speak to them again in Seaside Resort to start this quest. After speaking with them, you need to open up your tool wheel and equip the camera from it.

When you've selected the camera it should appear in the lower right corner of your screen.

Equip the camera before doing anything else. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

Now, head back to where you first spoke to Pochacco and you'll find there's a Gudetama chilling on the steps behind where Pochacco was.

Walk next to the Gudetama and then use the indicated prompt by the camera icon in the right corner of your screen to open up your camera.

Locate Gudetama, stand next to them and open up your camera - time for a selfie! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

Then, when in Camera mode, you can adjust all sorts of things like the angle of the camera and the expression your character is making. For this quest, however, all you need to do is make sure that Gudetama is clearly visible and then take the photo using the prompted command at the bottom of your screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

When you've taken the photo, Gudetama will vanish! At this point, go and find Pochacco again by the Gudetama sign just to the right of where you currently are standing then speak to them again to complete this quest. The camera will now be permanently yours.

That's it for now - we hope you enjoy your time in Hello Kitty Island Adventure!