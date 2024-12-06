How to unlock and use Photo Mode in Infinity Nikki

Photo Mode in Infinity Nikki is a great way to take cute pics as you explore Miraland in your best clothing, but it's also a feature required to complete certain side quests and events.

To help you get snapping as soon as possible, we've quickly explained how to unlock Photo Mode in Infinity Nikki below.

We also have an explainer on how to use Photo Mode in Infinity Nikki a bit further down, so you can understand how to take the best photos, and how to unlock more poses, filters, and lighting for Photo Mode.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock Photo Mode in Infinity Nikki

You unlock Photo Mode after meeting Bebe for the first time in Infinity Nikki, during the Chapter 1 - 'Land of Wishes' main quest. Just hand in your Floof Yarn to Jean and Ruby during the day to activate the cutscene where Bebe appears, then snap your first photo with her.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

From here, Momo can whip out the camera at any point, and you can take as many pictures as your hard drive allows. You can even choose photos to upload as your custom avatar or namecard!

How to use Photo Mode in Infinity Nikki

To bring up Photo Mode in Infinity Nikki, press 'P' on PC, hold down L1 and then press down on the d-pad on PS5, or just press the camera symbol in the upper left-hand corner on mobile.

Select this symbol to enter Photo Mode in Infinity Nikki. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

You can also press 'F12' on PC, 'L3 + R3' on PS5, or touch the picture symbol in the upper left-hand corner on mobile to instantly take a screenshot and save it to your in-game album, but doing it this way means Nikki can't pose, and you can't change any of the other Photo Mode settings either.

On the Photo Mode menu, you take a picture by pressing the spacebar on PC (or clicking the circle on the right), the 'Square' button on PS5, or just by pressing the circle on the right while on mobile.

If you press the symbol that looks like Nikki's hair (or the images of Nikki at the bottom if on mobile), you can also enter the 'Shining Nikki' Photo Mode, where the camera zooms in on Nikki for a more personal picture. The angle here can also be adjusted by zooming out and moving the camera around.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

As for the Photo Mode options, there's lots to work with, including:

Toggles for hiding Nikki, her Eurekas, and NPCs.

Focal Length.

Rotation.

Aperture.

Grid

Brightness.

Exposure.

Contrast.

Plus, a lot more! However, the main options that change how your picture turns out are the 'Pose', 'Lighting', and 'Filter' tabs. Which is why you can unlock more of these by spending Upgrade Kits in the Camera Modifications menu. You get to this menu by selecting the spanner symbol in the upper right-hand corner of the screen while in Photo Mode.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Upgrade Kits are usually rewarded for completing side quests related to photography, like the many 'Photo Investigation' quests found across all regions. You then spend these kits on the new Pose, Lighting, or Filter you want. You also unlock some of these options for free by completing outfits, quests, or taking part in events.

Another thing worth mentioning about Photo Mode is that there's an entire collectible reward system that unlocks later in the game that requires you to take specific types of photos to progress with: the Expedition Handbook.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The Expedition Handbook unlocks when you get a message from the LuminaLens Touring Photographers - so be sure to check your 'Friends' tab when you see a red notification on it.

Hope you have fun using Photo Mode in Infinity Nikki!