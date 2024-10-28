As of Black Ops 6’s launch, there are a total of 33 weapons that can be used and equipped within your Multiplayer loadout, with more set to be added in post-launch seasons.

All of these weapons are usable across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone following the Season 1 integration of Black Ops 6.

To explain how to get your hands on all of these weapons, we’ll be running through how to unlock all weapons in Black Ops 6, as well as an explainer on how to permanently unlock weapons through Prestiges in Black Ops 6.

How to unlock all new weapons in Black Ops 6 As of the launch of the game, there are 33 unlockable weapons in Black Ops 6, usable across Multiplayer and Zombies - with the latter mode having a few of its own, additional and exclusive 'Wonder Weapons'. The pool of Multiplayer weapons will also be introduced to Warzone after the Season 1 update coming in mid-November. Going by past entries, new weapons will also be added via seasons, expanding the available roster. These are typically unlockable via a season's associated battle pass, with an unlock challenge added for when that battle pass rotates out. The Level 1-55 progression and unlocks page. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision All of the guns in the base Black Ops 6 game are all unlockable via the standard 1-55 levelling climb, which can be done across both Multiplayer and Zombies simultaneously thanks to unified progression. In the following table - which you can sort and search with - we run through the specific requirements to unlock every single weapon available right now. Here’s how to unlock all of the new weapons in Black Ops 6: Weapon Type How to Unlock XM4 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 4 (Custom Loadouts) C9 SMG Reach player Level 4 (Custom Loadouts) Marine SP Shotgun Reach player Level 4 (Custom Loadouts) PU-21 LMG Reach player Level 4 (Custom Loadouts) SWAT 5.56 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 4 (Custom Loadouts) LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 4 (Custom Loadouts) 9mm PM Pistol Reach player Level 4 (Custom Loadouts) CIGMA 2B Launcher Reach player Level 4 (Custom Loadouts) Knife Melee Reach player Level 4 (Custom Loadouts) KSV SMG Reach player Level 7 AK-74 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 10 XMG LMG Reach player Level 13 Grekhova Pistol Reach player Level 13 Tanto .22 SMG Reach player Level 16 AMES 85 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 19 HE-1 Launcher Reach player Level 19 Tsarkov 7.62 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 22 SVD Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 25 GPR 91 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 28 GS45 Pistol Reach player Level 28 ASG-89 Shotgun Reach player Level 31 AEK-973 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 34 PP-919 SMG Reach player Level 37 Model L Assault Rifle Reach player Level 40 Stryder .22 Pistol Reach player Level 40 Jackal PDW SMG Reach player Level 43 DM-10 Marksman Rifle Reach player Level 43 Goblin MK2 Assault Rifle Reach player Level 46 LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle Reach player Level 49 Kompakt 92 SMG Reach player Level 49 GPMG-7 LMG Reach player Level 52 Baseball Bat Melee Reach player Level 52 AS VAL Assault Rifle Reach player Level 55

How to permanently unlock weapons with Prestige and Blueprints in Black Ops 6 Black Ops 6 sees the return of many fan-requested features, one of the biggest being traditional Prestige, with a suite of ten Prestige levels followed by a Level 1-1000 'Prestige Master' climb. A common staple of the Prestige system is that, upon reaching Level 55 and choosing to enter the next Prestige rank, your level is reset to 1 and all your items are locked until you reach the associated level again - though you keep all the individual progress, such as weapon levels and mastery badges. An in-game explainer as to how the Prestige system works. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision In Black Ops 6, there are a couple of ways to circumvent this and offset the need to unlock absolutely everything manually, every single go around. One is through a feature of the Prestige system itself - every time you rank up to the next tier of Prestige, you unlock a Permanent Unlock, allowing you to acquire an item of your choice, be it a weapon, perk, Scorestreak etc. and have it available permanently through all future Prestiges. The description for the Permanent Unlock token unlocked at every Prestige rank. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision A second option is via any Blueprints you’ve unlocked, which allow you to use both the Blueprint variant and the base weapon itself anytime, regardless of what level you are, so long as you have access to Custom Loadouts. Left: The Jackal PDW is unlocked at player Level 43, but since I have a Blueprint for the weapon, it was available as soon as I reached Level 4 and unlocked Custom Loadouts. | Right: A message that'll display below weapons you have permanently unlocked thanks to Blueprints. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision It’s worth keeping both of these in mind as you spend your Permanent Unlock tokens – personally speaking, in past COD titles, I would typically skew towards unlocking Perks or items I liked that weren’t unlocked until the high Level 40s and 50s, but of course it all depends what you like to use. Again, you’ll keep all your weapon builds and levels, but you might want to wait to jump into the next Prestige if you’re working on any camo challenges, so that you can finish those before the weapon is re-locked.

