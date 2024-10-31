Knowing how to transmog in Dragon Age: The Veilguard helps you alter your appearance, as well as your companions look, througout your adventure. After all, it never hurt anyone to look good while battling ancient evil right?

Being able to transmog your Rook or companions will help the style of their chosen armor and weapons without impacting their function, it's all about astetic rather than function. So if you've got a weapon stat you're attached to but rather it looked different in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, then this is the route you need to go down.

Without further ado, here's how to transmog in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to transmog Rook in Dragon Age The Veilguard

The wardrobe, as you've probably guessed, is the place you can transmog in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, to change the outfits that your Rook is wearing as well as the look of weapons they're using.

Now, where the Wardrobe is will depend on how far along in the story you are. If you're right at the very beginning, then you'll find it in the Infirmary. With your back to the entrance of the Infirmary the Wardobe will be the large chest on your right, interact with it to get started.

However, once you've unlocked the Meditiation Chamber in 'The Enemy of my Enemy' main story quest, your Wardobe will be in here.

In the wardrobe you can change the following areas for the Rook:

Weapon one

Weapon two

Class Weapon (For example, I chose the Rogue class so I've got a Bow here.)

Helm

Battle Wear

Casual Wear

Just select the slot that corresponds with the item/piece you want to change and you'll be taken to another menu that's filled with the current garments and styles you've collected. You can then select which one you want Rook to equip or change into and confirm your selection. It's really that simple!

How to transmog companions in Dragon Age The Veilguard

To transmog companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard you also need to visit the Wardrobe in the Lighthouse. Again, where it is will depend on how far along in the story you are - at the very beginning it's a chest in the infirmary but from 'Enemy of my Enemy' onwards it will be full size wardrobe in the Meditation Chamber.

Here, you'll be able to change the Battle Wear and Primary Weapon look for your current companions - however you won't be able to transmog in as much detail as you can for the Rook.

When it comes to your companions you can transmog in exactly the same way as you do with Rook, select the aspect you want to change the look of and select a new option from any that appeal to you from the menu that appears. The more you explore, the more styles you'll find.

