Taking a photo of paper cranes soaring high above in Infinity Nikki is one of the day one tasks in the Starry Lake Serenade event.

As with most challenges or tasks involving photos in Infinity Nikki, you'll need to first find the ideal place to view your photo's target subject and then you'll need to get the right angle for the photograph too.

On that note, here's how to take a photo of paper cranes soaring high above in Infinity Nikki.

How to take a photo of paper cranes soaring high above in Infinity Nikki

To get the photo of paper cranes soaring high above in Infinity Nikki you should head to the roof of the Dream Warehouse in Florawish. We've marked the location where we took our photo on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you reach the roof of the Dream Warehouse you should be able to see small paper cranes floating around in a constant stream here. Now, to get the photograph for the Starry Lake Serenade task you need to make sure you've got a clear view of the cranes while they're in the sky.

To complete this task, we stood Nikki near the edge of the roof and angled Momo's camera so that it was mostly facing upwards in an under-angled shot of Nikki. Also, if you're having trouble capturing the cranes then set your camera aperture to f16.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

When you're happy that the cranes are in view clearly, use the prompted command to take the photograph and it should register as complete in your event tracker. If it doesn't register as complete then try to re-angle the photograph so that it's clear the cranes are soaring in the sky above Nikki.

