Taking a photo of Aderinna in Infinity Nikki is one of the tasks in the Starry Lake Serenade event. However, the subject of your photo will be quite illusive until you've completed one specific thing - a fashion battle.

Meeting this character in Infinity Nikki is part of completing the Florawish Faction questline and earning the Sovereign of Cool Medal if you win a fashion battle against her, as well as some other useful rewards.

Without further ado, here's how to take a photo of Aderinna in Infinity Nikki.

How to take a photo of Aderinna in Infinity Nikki

To take a photo of Aderinna you to need to defeat the Sovereign of Cool (Aderinna) and then find her at the Bibcoon's Chuckle Club in Florawish. We've marked the Club's location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

When you head into the Bibcoon's Chuckle Club, you can find Aderinna sitting down opposite the stage. Remember, you must defeat her as the Sovereign of Cool before you can find her here.

Now all you need to do is whip out the camera and take a photograph of Aderinna, it doesn't matter if Nikki is in the photo as long as Aderinna is clearly visible. Once you've done this, the task will be marked as complete!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

That's it for now!