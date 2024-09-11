How to take out two Wormy's at same time in Astro Bot

To get the 'Double Dug-in' secret trophy, you need to take out two Wormy's at the same time in Astro Bot.

This sounds easy enough but the Wormy's themselves are slippery little enemies and, as it's a secret trophy for Astro Bot, there isn't anything telling you to take two on at once for a reward. That's where we come in!

Here's how to take out two Wormy's at the same time in Astro Bot.

How to take out two Wormy's at the same time in Astro Bot

To take out two Wormy's at the same time in Astro Bot you need to be in the Wormy Passage level in the Tentacle System (the second Galaxy you visit).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Make your way through this level until you collect the Twin-frog Gloves for Astro Bot (the two punching gloves.)

Continue to make your way through this level until you encounter two Wormy enemies at the same time. Once you do, angle Astro Bot so that you can use L2 to punch out to one Wormy, then use R2 to punch out to another Wormy. Make sure to hold onto the Wormy's!

If you fail the first time you encounter two Wormy's, there is a point later in the level where you need to take four on at the same time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Once Astro Bot has hold of both Wormy's at once, pull back by pushing the left directional stick down until the Wormy's are pulled from the ground and flopped around until they're defeated. Once you've done this, you should get the 'Double Dug-In' secret trophy.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Astro Bot content, check out our pages showing you how to catch the Gold Butterfly, all eight Raven locations in Bot of War, and how to break the Ice Seal statue.