How to solve Beginners Bridge puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Solving the Beginners Bridge puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is one of the steps you need to take to complete the 'Power up the gate' main story quest.

This puzzle contains one of the Yellow Power Crystals you need - but it's not too easy to get to. Accompanied by Chococat, you need to figure out a way to get yourself safely across to reach your goal in this Hello Kitty Island Adventure puzzle.

If you're stuck, then don't worry - here's how to solve the Beginner's Bridge puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Beginner's Bridge puzzle solution

To solve the Beginner's Bridge puzzle in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to activate the switch to create a set of steps that will help you reach the bridge between the two areas.

To do this, grab the block in the beginning area of this puzzle near the entrance (it should be on the left). Pick this block up and then place it on the purple switch on the right side of this area. Make sure it's directly on the switch or it won't register.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

Once the block is on the switch, the stairs will appear that will let you reach the bridge. Follow the path across and then, on the other side, look to your right. You should see a chest here.

Open this chest to get a Stamina Apple Slice.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

Once you've grabbed this, head to the left side of this platform and you should see a purple wall here. Walk up to this and into it, you should start instantly climbing the wall. Scale to the top and collect the Yellow Power Crystal to complete this puzzle!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Hello Kitty Island Adventure help, check out our pages showing you how to solve the Crystal Conundrum puzzle or how to unlock the Camera.