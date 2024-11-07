How to romance Taash in Dragon Age Veilguard

Fighting deadly elven gods requires not only strength but also love. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, choosing to romance Taash is the right choice if you aren't afraid of fire.

Regardless of the epic narrative Dragon Age: The Veilguard is telling, interacting with the world by getting to know the game's characters and their stories is part of the series's identity. Romancing members of the select group of heroes who are going to help Rook is the best way to have this experience.

While there are more general rules that you can follow in order to romance characters in the game, in this guide you find a complete rundown on how to unlock and romance Taash, as well as how to earn their approval.

On this page:

How to unlock Taash in Dragon Age The Veilguard Before you can start working on how to impress Taash and find the way to their heart, they need to be convinced to be part of your group. Unfortunately, Taash is one of the last members of the group to be recruited, so it might take a while for you to have a chance to start talking to them in private. Even so, you can recruit Taash by completing the The Dragon Slayer story mission. Image credit: Eurogamer/EA This mission becomes available only after a decisive event in the story takes place and you end up having to decide between the fate of two cities. Since completing this quest is mandatory to progress in the game's story, you can't miss it.

How to romance Taash in Dragon Age The Veilguard In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, to romance one of Rook's companions, first you need to become closer to them by earning their approval and with Taash is no different. The most effective way to earn Taash's approval is by completing missions with them in your party. At the end of the quest, you will see a sign on the left side of the screen saying 'Taash approves'. As you gain their approval and progress in the game's story, you unlock new events involving Taash in the Lighthouse. Participating in them gives you more opportunities to earn Taash's approval. Image credit: Eurogamer/EA By choosing dialogue options that resonate with Taash, you can also earn their approval. You can learn what kind of response resonates with them as you talk to Taash and learn about the way they see the world. Most of the time, Taash agrees with the Clenched Fist dialogue options. Depending on the situation, the Crossed-Arms option might work as well. Some dialogues will have, in addition to the most common types of answers, a Heart answer. This is the mandatory option in any conversation if your objective is to commit to a serious relationship with Taash. Things will get serious with them if, during the companion quest A Little Dragon Hatches, you choose the dialogue option to be sincere to Taash about your feelings. Take into consideration that, after this point, you can't romance other characters.