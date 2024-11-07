How to romance Taash in Dragon Age Veilguard
Is it hot here or what?
Fighting deadly elven gods requires not only strength but also love. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, choosing to romance Taash is the right choice if you aren't afraid of fire.
Regardless of the epic narrative Dragon Age: The Veilguard is telling, interacting with the world by getting to know the game's characters and their stories is part of the series's identity. Romancing members of the select group of heroes who are going to help Rook is the best way to have this experience.
While there are more general rules that you can follow in order to romance characters in the game, in this guide you find a complete rundown on how to unlock and romance Taash, as well as how to earn their approval.
On this page:
How to unlock Taash in Dragon Age The Veilguard
Before you can start working on how to impress Taash and find the way to their heart, they need to be convinced to be part of your group. Unfortunately, Taash is one of the last members of the group to be recruited, so it might take a while for you to have a chance to start talking to them in private. Even so, you can recruit Taash by completing the The Dragon Slayer story mission.
This mission becomes available only after a decisive event in the story takes place and you end up having to decide between the fate of two cities. Since completing this quest is mandatory to progress in the game's story, you can't miss it.
How to romance Taash in Dragon Age The Veilguard
In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, to romance one of Rook's companions, first you need to become closer to them by earning their approval and with Taash is no different. The most effective way to earn Taash's approval is by completing missions with them in your party. At the end of the quest, you will see a sign on the left side of the screen saying 'Taash approves'. As you gain their approval and progress in the game's story, you unlock new events involving Taash in the Lighthouse. Participating in them gives you more opportunities to earn Taash's approval.
By choosing dialogue options that resonate with Taash, you can also earn their approval. You can learn what kind of response resonates with them as you talk to Taash and learn about the way they see the world. Most of the time, Taash agrees with the Clenched Fist dialogue options. Depending on the situation, the Crossed-Arms option might work as well. Some dialogues will have, in addition to the most common types of answers, a Heart answer. This is the mandatory option in any conversation if your objective is to commit to a serious relationship with Taash.
Things will get serious with them if, during the companion quest A Little Dragon Hatches, you choose the dialogue option to be sincere to Taash about your feelings. Take into consideration that, after this point, you can't romance other characters.
Dragon Age The Veilguard Taash romance dialogue options
As mentioned, one of the methods to earn Taash's approval and develop your relationship with them is by picking the right dialogue options during quests and conversations. Taash is a character who is trying to understand their own identity and the relationship with their mother has a big weight in it. By considering all that, and how pragmatic Taash is, you can have a good idea of the best dialogue option to choose. However, just to be safe, consider saving before a dialogue takes place.
However, if you just want to know the exact answer you must pick to commit to a romantic relationship with them, we've got you covered. Below, you find the list with the answers you should choose. We tried to avoid giving too many details on what exactly is happening in each situation, keeping it light on spoilers. Once you and Taash are a couple, you can interact with them in the Lighthouse whenever the opportunity pops up to unlock the next romantic scenes.
First dialogue in the Lighthouse
Right after Taash is recruited, you can already talk to them and have this brief dialogue.
- 'I cheat at puzzles.'
- 'There’s no corruption?'
Fire on Sands Companion quest
This is Taash's first companion quest and it doesn't take long for this mission to become available in the Lighthouse.
- Follow Taash and be careful to not scare the birds away. Feed all the three groups of birds to earn their approval.
- 'This is a fun side of you.'
- 'I understand that.'
- 'You’re fun to be around.'
Second dialogue in the Lighthouse
This specific interaction takes place only after you've completed 'The Siege of Weisshaupt' quest. Picking different answers than the ones listed here inevitably takes you out of the romantic route, so be careful.
- 'You deserve kindness, Taash'
- 'I’m interested if you are.'
A Little Dragon Hatches Companion quest
It’s in Taash's second companion quest that you finally have the option to formalize your relationship. If you choose this dialogue option, there is no turning back!
- 'She cares for you. So do I.'
Now you can enjoy the future romantic scenes with Taash in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.