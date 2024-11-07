How to romance Harding in Dragon Age The Veilguard

Harding is the first romanceable companion you'll meet in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The fact you can romance Harding is exciting for many players, since you could flirt with her in Inquisition but couldn't actually begin a relationship with her.

Like any romance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you'll need to take actions that she approves of in order to win her affections. You'll also need to know when to flirt - and when to stop flirting with other people.

Below, we'll explain how to romance Harding, including what Harding likes and dislikes, how to commit to a relationship with her, and how to see her romance scenes.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock and befriending Harding in Dragon Age The Veilguard You'll automatically meet Harding in the opening parts of the game, as she's an integral part of the team that Rook is building. However, that doesn't mean that she automatically likes you. Image credit: Eurogamer/Bioware Harding will respond to Rook's actions and words like any companion. She typically likes it when Rook is straightforward and decisive, although she also appreciates kind actions and your support during her personal quest. Taking Harding with you in the first big choice (instead of Neve) will get you a big early bonus to your relationship. But be careful - Harding will get injured during this and doesn't like it if you make a fuss about it. When you return to the Lighthouse and start doing more missions, don't ask her if she's ready to fight. She is! Image credit: Eurogamer/Bioware As with all companions, keeping Harding on your team when you complete missions will raise your bond. This is more geared towards unlocking skills for her, but you want to have her on your team anyway, right? And of course be sure to speak to her in the Lighthouse when you can, as well as progressing her personal quest.

How to complete Harding's personal quest in Dragon Age Veilguard During a mainline quest, Harding will receive strange new powers, and coming to understand this forms the backbone of her personal quest. Choosing supportive dialogue options, such as calling the powers a 'gift,' is useful for continuing to deepen Harding's affections. It will also open up opportunities to flirt! Image credit: Eurogamer/Bioware You'll be able to begin her personal quest line quite early in the game by starting An Unfamiliar Sense by speaking to Harding in the Lighthouse.