Dragon Age: The Veilguard's Emmrich romance might seem a bit macabre at a glance, what with all the dead people Emmrich talks to.

However, it's a chance to get to know one of Dragon Age: The Veilguard's most sensitive and thoughtful companions more closely, and even better, his personal quest is rich with Nevarran lore and Thedasian philosophy about life and death. For that alone, it's worth spending time with Emmrich, even if your heart is set on someone else.

This guide explains how to romance Emmrich, but if you're after some general Veilguard relationship tips, head over to our Veilguard romance guide.

On this page:

How to unlock Emmrich in Dragon Age The Veilguard Emmrich is one of the final companions you recruit in the latter half of the first act, about 17 missions into Veilguard's main story. After you meet up with Davrin and deal with the situation in Minrathous or Treviso, you'll have two quests to choose from - The Dragon Slayer and Where the Dead Must Go. You meet Taash in The Dragon Slayer and team up with Emmrich in Where the Dead Must Go. Image credit: Eurogamer/EA You can complete either one first, though if you recruit Emmrich early, you can take him with you for The Dragon Slayer and get an extra little bond boost with him. While you don't have to be a Mourn Watcher to recruit Emmrich, Watchers do get several extra dialogue options during conversations with the necromancer. Those include some that automatically increase Emmrich's approval, even if they aren't tied to a branching choice or responding to something personal Emmrich says. He just appreciates having a fellow, sympathetic Watcher nearby.

How to romance Emmrich in Dragon Age The Veilguard As with all Veilguard romances, improving your relationship with Emmrich has four main components. The first is just taking him with you on quests. Like with all of Veilguard's companions, Emmrich's bond and approval rating will increase once you complete a side quest or main story quest with him as one of your active companions. Image credit: Eurogamer/EA The second part involves speaking with Emmrich and getting to know him better. Emmrich is a devoted necromancer who respects the dead and cherishes the belief that souls who return from death retain elements of themselves. During your conversations with Emmrich, always support his beliefs. Never mock the dead, disrespect necromancy, or show disgust at what he does, and if you're part of the Mourn Watcher faction, choose the Mourn Watch dialogue option every time. These are sometimes only available behind the question mark icon at the bottom of the dialogue wheel, so make sure to check all your choices before committing. Make sure to choose the option with a heart icon whenever it shows up as well. Emmrich is also a gentle and considerate man who dislikes violence as a problem solving method and appreciates when people show compassion toward one another. Bear that in mind when Emmrich is present while you make certain choices, such as how to deal with the First Warden during the Weishaupt mission. Image credit: Eurogamer/EA If you complete Emmrich's quests and show him kindness during conversations, you should have little trouble raising his affection quickly, even if you do make some choices he disapproves of. Should you find that not to be the case, you can tackle Nevarra's faction quests, such as Restless Spirits, with Emmrich as a companion. Completing objectives during these quests also increases Emmrich's approval rating, though it's not required to romance him. After the House of the Dead in Emmrich's personal questline, you should have an option to start an event conversation with Emmrich in his room. During that dialogue, Emmrich will say 'Especially if he's/she's/they've shown unexpected interest in a new companion.' You have four responses. Three continue the relationship as a potentially romantic one, and the other shuts it down immediately. The three you can pick to continue romancing Emmrich are: I like your way with words

I do find you dashing

I didn't expect your kindness Then, during the Arrangements outing, you have a chance to commit yourself to Emmrich.

Where to find Emmrich's gift in Dragon Age The Veilguard The third part of romancing Emmrich is buying him a gift. You can buy Emmrich's present - the Haunted Statuette - from Vorgoth the merchant in Nevarra's Necropolis Hall. The merchant spirit is in the center of the Necropolis' starting area, where you rang the bell during Where the Dead Must Go, and the statuette costs 60 gold and 10 Flawless Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/EA Purchasing it automatically starts the quest 'Fit for a Necromancer,' and you only need to speak with Emmrich to hand over the gift and end that quest.