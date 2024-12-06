If you plan on making the best character you can in Path of Exile 2, you will need to learn how to respec.

The skill trees of the first game were capable of making people feel anxious and overwhelmed at first glance. In Path of Exile 2, they are still intimidating, which makes a respeccing system even more important for the game.

In this guide, you find all the details on how to respec in Path of Exile 2 and how to unlock the respec system.

How to respec in Path of Exile 2 Respeccing in Path of Exile 2 is a straightforward process. You need to talk to The Hooded One, one of the NPCs that you can interact with in Clearfell Encampment. They will give you the option to Refund Passives. To refund a skill point, you pay a certain amount of gold. This respec system is only for passive skills. You can’t change skills unlocked with Uncut Skill Gems. Image credit: Grinding Gear Games/Eurogamer Different from the first game, where players had to use refund points given by the game or look for Orbs of Regret to get some of these, Path of Exile 2 makes respeccing less daunting. By charging some gold per skill point, the game gives you the chance to experiment but yet asks for some critical thinking. Consider respeccing whenever you find a new item or unlock a new skill.