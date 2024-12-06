How to respec in Path of Exile 2
Drop the coins, get the skill.
If you plan on making the best character you can in Path of Exile 2, you will need to learn how to respec.
The skill trees of the first game were capable of making people feel anxious and overwhelmed at first glance. In Path of Exile 2, they are still intimidating, which makes a respeccing system even more important for the game.
In this guide, you find all the details on how to respec in Path of Exile 2 and how to unlock the respec system.
On this page:
How to respec in Path of Exile 2
Respeccing in Path of Exile 2 is a straightforward process. You need to talk to The Hooded One, one of the NPCs that you can interact with in Clearfell Encampment. They will give you the option to Refund Passives. To refund a skill point, you pay a certain amount of gold. This respec system is only for passive skills. You can’t change skills unlocked with Uncut Skill Gems.
Different from the first game, where players had to use refund points given by the game or look for Orbs of Regret to get some of these, Path of Exile 2 makes respeccing less daunting. By charging some gold per skill point, the game gives you the chance to experiment but yet asks for some critical thinking. Consider respeccing whenever you find a new item or unlock a new skill.
How to unlock respec in Path of Exile 2
Even though respeccing your character is not a difficult process to go by, you don't have access to it right at the start of the game. You unlock the respec system by completing Una's quest The Mysterious Shade in Path of Exile 2. Her whole questline in Act I is mandatory to progress in the story, so you can’t miss it.
To complete The Mysterious Shade quest, you must first reach the Cemetery of the Eternals, a Level 7 area. You find Lachlann, a NPC next to the area checkpoint, who gives you the Sorrow Among Stones quest. This mission will take you through three boss fights and eventually lead you to the item you need to complete Una’s quest.
Have fun respecing in Path of Exile 2!