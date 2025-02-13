Respecing allows you to reset both your Attribute Points and Ability Points in Avowed.

Thanks to this, you can completely change your build if you so wish - going from a magic-focused build to a melee build, for example. Avowed also allows you to respec your companions abilities, which can be quite helpful when changing your own build.

Yet, respecing comes at a cost and, to learn what it is, look below to discover how to respec in Avowed.

How to respec in Avowed To respec your character in Avowed, you need to visit the 'Character' menu to reset your Attribute Points and 'Abilities' screen for resetting your Ability Points. (You do not need to view a specific Skill Tree to reset your points.) Once you're on the correct screen for your resetting needs, simply press the correct prompt for the platform you're playing (found in the bottom left of the screen) and confirm this decision. You can freely reset the points! Left: The Abilities screen. | Right: The Character screen. Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment Resetting your points, however, isn't free. You'll have to part with some Currency whenever you want to reset either your Attribute or Ability Points, with the required amount increasing as you progress through Avowed. This cost also differs between your Attribute and Ability Points - for example, you may find need 100 Currency for resetting your Ability Points, but 250 for respecing your Attribute Points. As mentioned, both of these costs will increase as you play Avowed and can reach 2,000 Currency by the time you're at Level 20. It's important to note that, when you first start playing Avowed, you're Ability Points respec cost will be 0. This will quickly change though as you unlock new Abilities. Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment We highly recommend carefully considering whether you want to actually reset either your Attribute Points or Ability Points due to this cost. In the early game, you'll probably want that money for stocking up on supplies, like Health or Essence Potions. Meanwhile, in the late game, you might consider the cost too damn high for the effort, especially if it will also involve hunting down some gear. I'm not your boss though, just make sure you watch those coppers.