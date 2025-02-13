How to respec in Avowed
Along with to how respec companions.
Respecing allows you to reset both your Attribute Points and Ability Points in Avowed.
Thanks to this, you can completely change your build if you so wish - going from a magic-focused build to a melee build, for example. Avowed also allows you to respec your companions abilities, which can be quite helpful when changing your own build.
Yet, respecing comes at a cost and, to learn what it is, look below to discover how to respec in Avowed.
How to respec in Avowed
To respec your character in Avowed, you need to visit the 'Character' menu to reset your Attribute Points and 'Abilities' screen for resetting your Ability Points. (You do not need to view a specific Skill Tree to reset your points.)
Once you're on the correct screen for your resetting needs, simply press the correct prompt for the platform you're playing (found in the bottom left of the screen) and confirm this decision. You can freely reset the points!
Resetting your points, however, isn't free. You'll have to part with some Currency whenever you want to reset either your Attribute or Ability Points, with the required amount increasing as you progress through Avowed. This cost also differs between your Attribute and Ability Points - for example, you may find need 100 Currency for resetting your Ability Points, but 250 for respecing your Attribute Points. As mentioned, both of these costs will increase as you play Avowed and can reach 2,000 Currency by the time you're at Level 20.
It's important to note that, when you first start playing Avowed, you're Ability Points respec cost will be 0. This will quickly change though as you unlock new Abilities.
We highly recommend carefully considering whether you want to actually reset either your Attribute Points or Ability Points due to this cost. In the early game, you'll probably want that money for stocking up on supplies, like Health or Essence Potions. Meanwhile, in the late game, you might consider the cost too damn high for the effort, especially if it will also involve hunting down some gear. I'm not your boss though, just make sure you watch those coppers.
How to respec companions in Avowed
To respec your companions abilities in Avowed, you need to visit the 'Abilities' menu and then scroll along until you've reached the 'Companions' Skill Trees. Now, just like with your own character, you need to press the reset prompt and pay the Currency cost before you can reset a companion's abilities.
It's important to note that Avowed allows you to select which companion you're respecing. This means you won't accidentally reset every companion's abilities. Instead, you simply need to scroll down to the companion you wish to conduct the reset on. With that choice made and money paid, you're free to reset those Ability Points.
Again, we recommend carefully considering whether resetting your companions Ability Points is worth the cost before spending it. Especially in the opening hours of Avowed when money is sparse and you may prefer to spend the Currency you have stocking up on healing items or new weapons.
Best of luck respecing your character and companions in Avowed!