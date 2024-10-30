It is possible to reroll in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but it's an action you'll only want to consider at the very start of the game thanks to the time investment it involves.

For those not in the know, rerolling is a process a gacha game player may undertake if they're after a specific character, item or, in the case of Pokémon TCG Pocket, card. It often involves starting a whole new account to try pulling for said item again or having multiple accounts to maximise your chance with the pull rates.

Below we walk you through how to reroll in Pokémon TCG Pocket, so you know what to do whether you're planning or considering rerolling your Pokémon card pulls.

