Repairing the Robot in Wuthering Waves is part of the No Response Tonight side quest that you find in the Dim Forest area of the map. This poor but deeply loyal Robot has been taken apart and it's your job to find their missing pieces to make them whole again.

This Wuthering Waves task is slightly more complicated than it first appears as there is a side quest that needs to be completed within this side quest so you can repair the robot. It does sound a bit confusing but don't worry, we're here to help.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to repair the Robot in Wuthering Waves including a No Response Tonight walkthrough and we even show you how to complete the Shooting Party side quest too!

How to Repair the Robot in Wuthering Waves

Repairing the Robot in Wuthering Waves is the main goal of the No Response Tonight side quest, and there are multiple steps you need to take to fix up this loyal machine:

Start the No Response Tonight side quest

To start the No Response Tonight quest in Wuthering Waves you need to find the abandoned camp at the top of a hill between Settle Range and Violet Banyan in Dim Forest which is south-west of Tiger's Maw. We've marked its exact location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

When you get here we highly advise activating the Resonance Beacon next to the camp as it will make things easier later on.

At the camp, interact with the glowing radio on top of the boxes near the tent. Listen to what it has to say, learn that the Robot is called Blu and then you'll have started the No Response Tonight quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

After listening to the radio head over to the broken robot and interact with them when prompted to do so. You'll learn that it's missing three key pieces and you'll need to find them if you want to get Blu back together.

Find Spare Parts

To find the Spare Parts you need to activate your Sensor from your Utility menu and then use it to scan the area. It will pick up a trail of Gemberries leading north-east away from the camp.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Follow the Gemberry trail, picking them up along the way as they're handy to have. Continue to follow the Gemberry trail and it will eventually lead you to a group of unfriendly level 12 Excarats. Deal with them.

Once you've wiped the group out, interact with the glowing pile at the bottom of the rocks the Gemberries are growing on to dig up the Spare Parts.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Now that you've got this, you can Fast Travel back to the camp.

Find Power Supply Pack

Once you're back at the camp you need to interact with Signals Console (the small tower) near the tent, it should be marked with a quest icon if you're not sure.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Interact with the side of it that has the glowing panel on it and it will take you to a puzzle. You need to wire the colours together without crossing them, here is the solution to this puzzle:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Once you've done that you'll have a new quest marker on your map. Solving this puzzle has revealed the location of the Power Supply Pack.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Head to this location to find a group of Exiles waiting there. You'll need to defeat them to continue and we highly recommend focusing your initial attack on the Exile with the highest level then you can take out any that remain.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Once you've taken them out investigate the glowing part of a stack of crates leaning against a building facing north-east to collect the Power Supply Pack. However, do not go back to camp yet - the next piece is closer than you think!

Find Motor

While you're at the location you collected the Power Pack from you need to locate the table with a 'Strange Flyer' on it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Interact with this to read it and you'll start the Shooting Party quest - you need to complete this to get the Motor for your Robot.

Complete Shooting Party quest

After unlocking the Shooting Party quest you need to head to the location marked on your map that's west of the robot's camp, south-west of Settle Range and north west of Forbidden Forest. We've marked the location on the map below too:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

When you're here there won't be anyone around. At this point, we recommend assigning a Resonator to your active team that wields guns, we chose Chixia. Once you're happy with your team find a chair to sit and wait on. When you've done this some people will arrive.

Speak to the Cunning Exile Leader by the workbench and he'll inform you that the Shooting Party is a set of three challenges where you need to hit all of the targets before the time runs out.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

You will need to pay a fee to enter each round and the costs are as follows:

Round One - 500 Shell Credits

- 500 Shell Credits Round Two - 1,000 Shell Credits

- 1,000 Shell Credits Round Three - 2,000 Shell Credits

To start round one speak to the Exile Leader and agree to pay the 500 Credit fee. Once you've done this, head the Training Dummy beside the old car and interact with it to start the trial.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Round one is a set of three stationary targets facing north. When you've hit all three go and speak to the Leader again. After this, speak to him once more to hand over 1,000 Credits to start round two.

Round two is split into two halves. The first half will be three targets facing south and one will move around. The second half of round two is another three targets facing south only this time the outer two targets will be moving.

Once you've completed this, head back to the Leader again. Speak to them once more to hand over 2,000 Credits and you can start round three.

Don't panic when you see the targets, this is a trick round that you're meant to lose. So honestly, don't put any effort into it if don't want to - but you can if you want to see how good your skills are. Either way, the outcome will be exactly the same.

When you lose this round, confront the Cunning Exile Leader and you'll end up needing to fight him as well as his Exile pals. Once you've taken them down you can open the previously locked loot chest next to the workbench and collect the Motor for the robot. This completes the Shooting Party side quest and you'll earn some decent loot for this.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

You can now return to the camp.

Repair the Robot

Back at the camp all you need to do is interact with Blu to repair the robot. They'll be grateful for this and unlock the chest beside them for you to gain some pretty cool high-tier goodies.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Also, your rewards for completing the No Response Tonight quest are:

100 Union EXP

10 Astrite

2 Advanced Resonance Potion

1 Advanced Energy Core

6,000 Shell Credit

This isn't including all of the Gemberries and other items you've picked up along the way.

