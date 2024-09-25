The chest behind a wall in Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom is one of the trickiest ones, if not the trickiest one, to get in this dungeon. A solid wall blocks your path and no Poes nor Strandtulas can help you get past it.

In true Zelda Echoes of Wisdom fashion, you actually need to go forwards and to then come back on yourself to be able to get this chest.

On that note, here's how to reach the chest behind the wall in Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.

How to reach the chest behind the wall in Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

If you head through the door to the left when you find the main boss door in the Gerudo Sanctum you'll find that there's a chest hidden behind a wall here that seems impossible to get to. We've marked its location on the map below too to help:

To get to this chest you need to head to the roof of the Dungeon itself. When you've cleared this area of enemies, look to the left of the Waypoint and you'll see a tile on the floor that's actually made of sand. We strongly advise activating this Waypoint before moving on if you haven't done so already.

Use a Holmill Echo to make a hole in this piece of sand and drop Zelda through it. You'll now be next to that chest we missed from earlier!

Open the chest here to collect 50 Rupees - smash the jars here to get some Warm Pepper and Refreshing Grapes. You can then get out of this area by warping back to the Waypoint on the roof.

