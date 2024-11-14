How to pre-register for Infinity Nikki
Plus, all the pre-registration milestone rewards listed.
Pre-registering for Infinity Nikki will make sure that you get all important updates sent to your inbox and you'll be adding to the global effort to unlock all pre-registration rewards in the run up to the release date.
You can pre-register for Infinity Nikki from now, this very moment, but please note that pre-registering is completely different from pre-loading. This will just be showing your interest in the game and signing yourself up for updates and rewards via e-mail.
Without further ado, here's how to pre-register for Infinity Nikki and all of the pre-registration rewards listed.
On this page:
How to pre-register for Infinity Nikki
To pre-register for Infinity Nikki, head to the official Infinity Nikki website and select the 'pre-registration' option in the bottom right corner of the screen.
This will bring up a small box in the middle of your screen. Here, select which platform you want to pre-register for (you can choose more than one) and then you need to enter your e-mail address so they can send you updates. The e-mail will only be used for notifications and rewards.
If your registration is successful a green tick will appear in the box - that's it!
Infinity Nikki pre-registration rewards
All pre-registration rewards for Infinity Nikki have been reached by the global community, meaning plenty of rewards await you when you first dive in to Miraland.
Here are all of the Infinity Nikki pre-registration milestones and rewards:
- 5,000,000 - 50,000 Bling
- 7,350,000 - 300 Threads of Purity
- 12,060,000 - 3 Resonite Crystal
- 20,000,000 - 1 Far and Away (4-Star Outfit)
- 25,000,000 - 7 Resonite Crystal
- 30,000,000 - 10 Resonite Crystal
All of the above milestones have been reached - this means that when you pre-register you'll be guaranteed these rewards.
Also, if Infinity Nikki gets 5,000,000 followers across all types of social media then everyone will be rewarded with 120 Extra Diamonds too.
We hope you enjoy Infinity Nikki!