Pre-registering for Infinity Nikki will make sure that you get all important updates sent to your inbox and you'll be adding to the global effort to unlock all pre-registration rewards in the run up to the release date.

You can pre-register for Infinity Nikki from now, this very moment, but please note that pre-registering is completely different from pre-loading. This will just be showing your interest in the game and signing yourself up for updates and rewards via e-mail.

Without further ado, here's how to pre-register for Infinity Nikki and all of the pre-registration rewards listed.

How to pre-register for Infinity Nikki

To pre-register for Infinity Nikki, head to the official Infinity Nikki website and select the 'pre-registration' option in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

This will bring up a small box in the middle of your screen. Here, select which platform you want to pre-register for (you can choose more than one) and then you need to enter your e-mail address so they can send you updates. The e-mail will only be used for notifications and rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

If your registration is successful a green tick will appear in the box - that's it!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Infinity Nikki pre-registration rewards

All pre-registration rewards for Infinity Nikki have been reached by the global community, meaning plenty of rewards await you when you first dive in to Miraland.

Here are all of the Infinity Nikki pre-registration milestones and rewards:

5,000,000 - 50,000 Bling

- 50,000 Bling 7,350,000 - 300 Threads of Purity

- 300 Threads of Purity 12,060,000 - 3 Resonite Crystal

- 3 Resonite Crystal 20,000,000 - 1 Far and Away (4-Star Outfit)

- 1 Far and Away (4-Star Outfit) 25,000,000 - 7 Resonite Crystal

- 7 Resonite Crystal 30,000,000 - 10 Resonite Crystal

All of the above milestones have been reached - this means that when you pre-register you'll be guaranteed these rewards.

Also, if Infinity Nikki gets 5,000,000 followers across all types of social media then everyone will be rewarded with 120 Extra Diamonds too.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

We hope you enjoy Infinity Nikki!