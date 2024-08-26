Pickpocketing in Star Wars Outlaws is an easy and fast way of getting a few Credits or restocking on Grenades, if you're brave enough to steal from a Stormtrooper that is.

Luckily, Kay has to do very little while pickpocketing - the real star of the show is her cute companion Nix who turns out to be an expert at it. In Star Wars Outlaws, pickpocketing is a vital way of life if you want to survive in the Outer Rim - so don't feel bad about stealing!

Without further ado, here's how to pickpocket in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to pickpocket in Star Wars Outlaws

To pickpocket in Star Wars Outlaws you need to use Nix to seek out appropriate targets and then send your companion over to swiftly steal anything of value from them.

In more detail, in the bottom left corner of your screen you'll see your command prompt to give Nix instructions. Press and hold the indicated Pet Command, this will then help you (through Nix) see any opportunities they can help with - including pickpocketing.

Here are all of the Pet Command prompts for each platform:

PS5 - L1

Xbox - LB

PC - Q

Appropriate pickpocketing targets will be highlighted blue if you're close to them, and they'll have a small Nix icon on them while you're in this mode. Then, hover over them so that the 'Steal' command prompt appears on the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Use the indicated command to send Nix over to your target, but remember to keep at a distance so they're not suspicious of you.

When Nix is in position, another command prompt (in our case it was L1) will appear on the target. Quickly tap the indicated command to get Nix to steal whatever they're holding, and while the target is confused, Nix will run right back to you carrying the goods.

Don't worry if you miss the prompt, in non-syndicate dominated territories it seems to just result in Nix returning without any loot. However, in syndicate dominated areas, failing to pickpocket will grab their attention and possibly draw them back to your location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

All you need to do now is collect the goods from Nix and you will have pulled off a successful pickpocket. Also, pet Nix, they did a good job!

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Star Wars Outlaws help, check out our pages showing you how to get into Gorak's Suite and how to find Lalini's Shop password.