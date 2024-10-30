How to Pack-a-Punch on Liberty Falls and Terminus in Black Ops 6
Find the beloved machine which will upgrade your weapons and help you take down hordes of zombies.
Learning how to Pack-a-Punch on Liberty Falls and Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a necessary process, as this is the primary way by which you can upgrade the efficacy of your zombie-bashing weapons.
Players can slot their guns into the Pack-a-Punch machine three times, and each iteration can upgrade the weapon's stopping power, add to its ammo capacity, or provide deadly augmented effects. Pack-a-punching will also change the weapon's name and deck it out in a quirky new camouflage.
On both Black Ops 6 Zombies maps, you'll have to play through several rounds and jump through various hoops to gain access to the Pack-a-Punch machine. In Liberty Falls, you have to earn enough essence to clear the barriers and open the doors to reach the church where the machine is stationed. On Terminus, the process is more involved, requiring you to clear the obstacles and engage in wave defence, protecting generators to turn the power on to access the machine and level up your guns.
So, without further ado, let's show you how to pack-a-punch on Liberty Falls and Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
On this page:
How to Pack-a-Punch on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies
When you start the Liberty Falls mission in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you'll see an on-screen marker, a black star inside an orange diamond, that will attach itself to the barriers on both sides of the starting area. You can head through the Motor Lodge to the bowling alley and up the hill to the church, or take the long way round, past Olly's Comics and up Washington Avenue to the graveyard adjacent to the church. Regardless of which path through the map you choose, the objective markers will conveniently lead you to the Dark Aether Church at the top of the map, which is where the Liberty Falls Pack-a-Punch Machine resides.
Once you make it to the Dark Aether Church, open the fleshy front door and head inside, and you'll find the machine on the raised portion at the back of the room. If you want to upgrade your guns, you'll need 5000 essence for the first-tier upgrade, then 15,000 essence and 30,000 essence for the remaining second and third-tier upgrades.
How to Pack-a-Punch on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies
The Terminus mission in Black Ops 6 Zombies kicks off with an immediate objective to 'Restore Facility Power', which involves turning on a trio of Aetherium Maturation Pod (AMP) Generators scattered across the map, then raising an Inclined Lift, which is submerged at the bottom of the facility. Like Liberty Falls, the black star objective markers will direct you towards each generator and, eventually, the fabled Pack-a-Punch machine.
Terminus AMP Generator 1 Location
The first AMP Generator is visible from the Terminus spawn point, so all you need to do is head straight forward from the Holding Cells and into the next room, known as the Guard Station on the map. You'll find it to the right of the door that leads out into the open. It costs 500 Essence to activate the generator, which is what you spawn with, so you can attempt the task immediately.
Upon triggering the generator, you'll activate a 30-second timer, and the AMP will become vulnerable to zombie attacks. If the AMP's health bar reaches zero, you'll fail and must attempt the task again. At low rounds, it shouldn't be too much trouble - I'd recommend using your knife, as it will kill zombies in one hit for the first few rounds, and you'll earn more essence, which will help open the remaining doors. You'll also get 500 essence for successfully defending each generator.
Terminus AMP Generator 2 Location
The second AMP Generator on Terminus is located in the Living Quarters. There are two potential paths to take, and the objective markers will lead you to its location. The most convenient route is to head out the exit next to the first generator and veer left into the Control Center. Then open the double doors with 750 essence, head down the stairs, and look for a door you can open on the right for 1000 essence. Once you've got enough essence from zombie-bashing, open the door, and you'll see the second AMP generator on the right.
You'll need another 500 essence to activate the generator, which will kick start another 30-second timer. You can shoot enemies at range or continue to use your knife for max essence if the round is low enough. Either way, you want to pay special attention to the opening to the right of the generator, where zombies can hop through and quickly start whacking the machine. If you're in a group, have each player cover a doorway, and you should be fine.
Terminus AMP Generator 3 Location
You can take two separate paths from the second generator location to the final AMP, denoted by black star objective markers overlain on the screen. Either way is acceptable, but the route we like to take is through the double doors on the opposite side of the living quarters from the generator. You'll be back outside and can enter Engineering through a door on the opposite side.
Once inside, veer right and head along the bridge to a circular tower. Enter the door flanked by a purple arrow to the balcony outside, and follow the fence to the left, leading you down to an open-air portion of the map.
On the right is a blockade with a red X mark, which you can clear with 1750 essence to enter the Mining Tunnels. Progress through the tunnels following the purple arrows to another locked door, which costs 1000 essence to open. Pay the fee, and you'll be in the Bio Lab.
You want to head to the central circular station in the Bio Lab, where the final AMP Generator resides. Pay 500 essence to trigger another round of wave defence, and watch out for the zombies that slowly march along the bridge to the right of the generator. You may want to clear out the stock round zombies first and perhaps leave one straggler to allow for focus on the task.
Once you've defended the generator, you'll have restored the facility's power, and the lights will come on, leading to the final step in the Pack-a-Punch process.
How to raise the Inclined Lift and access the Pack-a-Punch machine on Terminus
After turning the power on in the Bio Lab, your objective will change to 'Dive into the water and resurface the Inclined Lift'. As such, leap over one of the railings into the water and follow the objective marker to the submerged platform with the Pack-a-Punch machine on it.
Interact with the terminal to raise the Inclined Lift, and now you can access the Pack-a-Punch machine from the Bio Lab whenever you want. Remember that you need 5000 essence for the first upgrade, then 15,000 and 30,000 essence for a second and third-tier Pack-a-Punch.
You can also press the buttons on either side of the Inclined Lift platform to raise the lift to the top half of the map if that's where you want to hold out. Of course, lift buttons also flank the lift on the top half of the map if you wish to lower the Pack-a-Punch machine back down into the Bio Lab.