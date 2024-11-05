Knowing how to open the Liberty Falls vault in Black Ops 6 Zombies can take you one step closer to fully uncovering all the secrets within this area. You might stumble upon this vault at the Savings & Loans building while exploring this amazing location in the game.

It can definitely get confusing as to how to open this vault as there's no direct hint when you're deployed in the area. But, there's a very easy way to open it.

Without further ado, here's how you can open the Liberty Falls Vault in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to open the Liberty Falls Vault in Black Ops 6 Zombies To open the vault in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 you need a six-digit combination code. This code is divided into three parts which are located in different areas of the map and these are definitely very easy to get to. The six-digit combination code is different for every game, so, if you die without getting the full combination, then you'll have to start all over again. You will also have to keep the placement of the code in mind when putting in the combination.

All Liberty Falls Vault Code Locations in Black Ops 6 While the Liberty Falls vault code is different for every game, the locations where you find the code in Blacks Ops 6 Zombies remain the same and they are as follows: Vault Code Location One - Olly's Comics Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision The first code is located at Olly's Comics, east of where you initially deploy into the area. Take out some zombies, disable the barriers by spending essence to find and enter Olly's Comics. You'll also need to spend essence to open the door as well. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision When you're inside the store, climb over the counter and you'll find one of the combinations under it, just beside the cash register. Vault Code Location Two - Savings & Loans Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision The second part of the code is located in the Savings & Loans building which is also where the vault itself is. You'll also need to use essence to open the door to this building. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Keep on going and you'll stumble upon a desk which is just in front of the vault. At the end of the desk, closest to the vault, you'll find the second part of the code. Vault Code Location Three - Fuller's Liberty Lanes Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision The third and final part of the vault code is located at Fuller's Liberty Lanes, which is very close to the second one's location. The third part is located in the bar at this building but a bit hidden away. On the bar, you'll notice a bucket that you'll have to shoot to reveal the code. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision The code is located under the bucket and after that you'll have the full combination ready to use for the vault. Go to the vault at Savings & Loans and make sure to put in the codes correctly. Inputting the code takes some time so you'll have to be aware of your surroundings as well. After you do that you'll gain access to the vault. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision