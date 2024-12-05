Increasing your Stylist Rank in Infinity Nikki is a hugely important task for your adventure across Miraland. After all, the better the Stylist Nikki is, the more problems she can help with on her quest to find the Miracle Outfits.

After registering at the Stylist's Guild in Florawish in Infinity Nikki you're pretty much left to it when it comes to increasing your Stylist Rank - but how exactly do you do this? It's a good thing to know, especially as you'll need to hit a specific rank to progress through certain parts of the story.

Without further ado, here's how to increase your Stylist Rank in Infinity Nikki, plus how to check your Stylist Rank and how to get Wish Glimmers and Course Credits too.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to increase your Stylist Rank in Infinity Nikki

To increase your Stylist Rank in Infinity Nikki you need to collect Wish Glimmers and Course Credits. You'll be able to see how many of each you need to collect for the next rank beneath your Stylist Badge in your 'Courses' menu

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

When you've got enough of each, select the 'Advance' option beneath current Stylist Rank in the Pear-Pal app when it appears. This will only appear if you've got enough Wish Glimmers and Course Credits to rank-up.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to get Wish Glimmers in Infinity Nikki

You can collect Wish Glimmers in Infinity Nikki by completing Daily Wishes. These are small tasks you can complete while exploring Miraland, such as getting Momo to take a photograph of Nikki and saving it to his scrapbook. You can collect up to 500 Wish Glimmers per day.

You can check what Daily Wishes you've got to complete by entering the 'Daily Wishes' or 'Courses' apps on your Pear-Pal.

If you're going through the 'Courses' app, select the 'Daily Wishes' bottle just underneath your current Stylist Rank:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

This will bring up the 'Daily Wishes' menu. There will be six tasks displayed on this menu, one for each bottle. Select a bottle to bring up the details of that task at the bottom of your screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

When you've completed a task, it will be ticked off in the bottle and you'll notice your progress bar in the top right corner has advanced. Remeber to collect your milestone rewards before they disappear!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to get Course Credits in Infinity Nikki

You can collect Course Credits in Infinity Nikki by completing Advanced Course tasks while exploring Miraland. You can check which tasks there are to complete, as well as the ones you've already unknowingly completed, by entering the 'Courses' app on your Pear-Pal.

In the bottom middle of the screen, spreading up and across to the right, are the separate sections of the Courses. Select one to bring up the course tasks menu.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Here you'll be able to see the tasks on the right side of the screen and what you need to do to complete them. If you've already completed a task, a small present icon will appear in the top right corner of the task box - this means you can claim the rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The amount of Course Credits you'll get for a task is displayed in the task box too by a crown icon:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've completed a task and claimed the reward, your Course Credits counter will increase in the bottom right corner of the screen. Also, as a bonus, for every time you earn a Course Credit you'll be awarded five Diamonds too.

How to check your Stylist Rank in Infinity Nikki

You can check your Stylist Rank in Infinity Nikki by entering the 'Advanced Courses' app in your Pear-Pal. If you don't have this, you need to make sure you've met up with Dada at the Stylist's Guild when you first enter Florawish (this doesn't take too long to get to.)

When you're in the 'Advanced Courses' app you'll be able to see your current Stylist Rank displayed about your Stylist Badge:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Select the present icon beside your current Stylist rank to enter another menu. Here, you can see all of the Stylist Ranks you can reach as well as claim the rewards for any you've achieved so far.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our pages showing you how to get Tricky Patch material, how to get Floof Yarn and how to get Resonite Crystals.