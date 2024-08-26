Increasing your Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws will help you unlock useful rewards, cosmetic items, enhancements as well as unlock bigger and better opportunities for Kay.

Now, you do need to be careful as increasing your Reputation with one Syndicate can put you in hot water with another one. In Star Wars Outlaws, we recommend focusing on building your Reputation with the Syndicate that will be the most beneficial to you at the time - such as ones that will help you out of a situation you've found yourself in.

Without further ado, here's how to increase Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to increase Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws

It's worth deciding which Syndicate you need on your side during specific moments in the story first and then doing everything you can to get on their good side while they're useful.

Here are all of the ways we've found so far to increase Reputation:

Select open world activities - Keep your eyes peeled, some things that you can do while exploring open world areas can be linked to Syndicates.

Syndicate Quests - You can get quests from the Syndicates and how you choose to do them, if at all, can impact your Reputation.

Contracts - Again choosing to accept or not accept a contract, as well as how you carry it out, can increase or decrease your Syndicate Reputation.

Main Quest Choices - Specific decisions you'll make during the main quests of Outlaws can mean you earn or lose Reputation with specific Syndicates, so make sure you think carefully about your options.

Most choice options will tell you which Syndicate you'll gain rep for. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Interactions - How you interact with a Syndicate can have a positive or negative effect on your reputation with them, so tread carefully and use your knowledge of the Syndicate you're dealing with to avoid irritating them. Unless you want to, then by all means annoy them.

Your behaviour - How you behave whilst you're in a Syndicate's established territory is important. When you decide to steal something or act in a certain way, watch how your Reputation changes and then adjust your behaviour accordingly

We will update this page as we find more ways to earn Reputation.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Star Wars Outlaws help, check out our pages showing you how to get into Gorak's Suite and our Computer Hacking explainer.