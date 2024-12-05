Helping the Golden Daisies to win the contest in Infinity Nikki is the first Styling Challenge that you'll have to complete as part of the main story quests in Florawish.

Styling Challenges are all about showing your skill as a stylist, you need to put together an outfit that will stun your opponents from its sheer brilliance. After all, great outfits are at the heart of Infinity Nikki.

Without further ado, here's how to help the Golden Daisies win the contest in Infinity Nikki.

How to help the Golden Daisies win the contest in Infinity Nikki

To help the Golden Daisies win the contest in Infinity Nikki against the Ebony Scissors you need to style an outfit that's 'Stylishly Cool'.

Your overall goal is to style an outfit that obtains a high score by matching the styling brief of 'Stylishly Cool'.

Now, if you've not got that many outfits in your inventory by the time you reach this challenge we recommend taking some time to find or buy some - the more options you have for a styling challenge, the easier it is to get a high score.

Speak to Kadru when you're ready to begin and you'll then enter the styling screen, which is essentially the same as your wardrobe but with a few extras to keep an eye on. First of all, we recommend using the 'Filter' command at the bottom of your screen to bring up the filtering menu:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

On here, select the 'Cool' filter option and nothing else. Then, use the prompted command to filter the clothing items you own.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Now, your styling wardrobe should only be showing you the clothing items that match the 'Cool' filter - which is the theme of this challenge.

Keep an eye on the small pull out box at the top of the styling wardrobe. Here, you'll be able to see a few key bits of information.

The first is the theme and recommended outfit qualities, in this case it's 'Cool' which you should already have used to filter down your options.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Then, the accessory limit for the challenge. For this one the limit is five accessories (there's no limit on clothing here).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Most important is the Styling Score. This shows you the current estimated score of the outfit you've put together and, in short, the higher the score is the more likely you are to win the challenge.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Now it's time to dress Nikki. You can choose whatever items you like, as long as they match the brief, but keep in mind that clothing items with a higher star rating will get you a better score.

Keep an eye on the Styling Score as you add and remove clothing items to make sure you create an outfit that's worthy of the challenge.

When you're ready, use the prompted command to continue to the next screen where you can equip a Eureka (if you've got any). Remember, Eureka's enhance an outfit so it's good to use them if you've got them. You'll be able to see your Eureka score in the box where your Styling Score was previously shown.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you've done this, confirm your choice and you'll head out to battle. Battles themselves are a bit like a mini-catwalk where Nikki shows off the outfit and its score is given on a bar at the bottom of the screen.

You've got four goals for scoring:

Normal

Average

Great

Perfect

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Ideally, to win a contest you want to aim for the 'Perfect' score. Once the mini-catwalk has ended you'll get your final score and a comment by your opponent either praising or critiquing your outfit choice.

You'll then, helpfully, get a small breakdown of the score details and how they came to be. Here, you'll be able to see what score each outfit component got you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

We ended with a 'Perfect' rating so we won the battle for the Golden Daisies and was rewarded with the Stockpile Audit sketch. However, that's not the last we'll see of the Ebony Scissors.

That's it for now! There are plenty more Styling Challenges to come, but in the meantime why not check out some of our other Infinity Nikki pages? We've got ones showing you how to collect Floof Yarn, how to complete the Animal Trail Photo Investigation and even how to change the time of day.