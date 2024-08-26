Knowing how to hack computers in Star Wars Outlaws is vital, especially as you'll need to do it a lot to progress in the story and help Kay through some sticky situations.

Hacking in Star Wars Outlaws very similar to Wordle of all things. At first you need to simply guess a few symbols to eliminate some possible patterns, then use that knowledge to continue guessing what the hack sequence might be. If that all sounds a little confusing, then don't worry.

Here's our guide showing you how to hack computers in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to hack computers in Star Wars Outlaws

Hacking Computers in Star Wars Outlaws is also known as 'Slicing', and to pull off a successful hack you need to solve a symbol-based puzzle in the alloted amount of attempts given to you.

When you start to hack into a Computer you'll be taken to this screen:

Here, you'll be able to see a set of symbols on the left side of the screen and the amount of attempts you have to get the hack correct on the right.

Select the symbols you want to try in the order you want to put them in and they'll automatically move to the right side of the screen.

Now, once you move a symbol over it can be transformed into one of three things:

Red 'X' - This means that the symbol doesn't appear anywhere in the correct sequence.

- This means that the symbol doesn't appear anywhere in the correct sequence. Yellow Symbol - This means that it does appear in the sequence but it's not currently in the right place.

- This means that it does appear in the sequence but it's not currently in the right place. Blue Symbol - This means that you've found the correct place for the Symbol.

Once you've guessed a wrong symbol it'll be removed from your choices for the next sequence, making it easier to narrow down which ones you're meant to be using to get into the computer itself.

When you've guessed a correct symbol placement, it will remain there and automatically apply to the next sequence so you don't have to select that one again.

Once you've guessed the correct sequence you'll have hacked into the computer!

