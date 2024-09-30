Monster Stones in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom are items you can collect on your journey through Hyrule, but at first it's a bit of a mystery as to what they're actually used for.

There are quite a few different ways you can get your hands on this Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom material, and you might have found some already by simply exploring your surroundings.

Without further ado, here's how to get and use Monster Stones in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

On this page:

How to get Monster Stones in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

You can get Monster Stones in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom in a number of different ways and we've listed all of them below.

Defeat Enemies

When you defeat an enemy there's a chance that they may drop a Monster Stone as a reward, though this is a rare occurance and it's more likely that they'll drop Rupees instead. However, it does happen so make sure you keep an eye out whenever you slay a foe.

Treasure Chests

Make sure you explore dungeons thoroughly and open every chest you find as some can reward you with Monster Stones. However, again, this is quite rare but we have found Monster Stones in the Hyrule Castle Dungeon and Lanayru Temple.

Also, it's worth opening any chest you find in the Hyrule overworld as these can sometimes contain Monster Stones too.

Complete Quests

Completing some quests will also net you a Monster Stone as a reward, so it's well worth taking your time to help people with their problems around Hyrule - even if the reward isn't a Monster Stone they usually give you something handy!

Amiibo Loot

If that all seems like too much work then you might be happy to know that Monster Stones can be dropped as a reward for scanning Amiibos.

How to use Monster Stones in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Monster Stones in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom are used for repairing Automatons in Dampé's workshop. You'll need to collect a few if you want to repair your favourite Automatons, but luckily you now know that there are a few different ways of finding them.

