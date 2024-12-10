Dews of Inspiration in Infinity Nikki are small but valuable items you can collect on your adventures around Miraland.

Unlike some other items in Infinity Nikki, Dews of Inspiration have a very specific purpose and use but they're well-worth collecting as they can help you unlock outfits that you can't get any other way.

Without further ado, here's how to get and use Dews of Inspiration in Infinity Nikki.

How to get Dews of Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

You can get Dews of Inspiration almost everywhere in Infinity Nikki, the crucial thing about finding them is to make sure you look high and low whenever you're exploring somewhere in Miraland - they can be well hidden or completely obvious.

Good places to search for Dews of Inspiration are in dungeons like the Well of Fortune in Florawish, in ruins and around forest areas but they can spawn anywhere so always keep your eyes peeled.

Dews of Inspiration look like small star clusters cased in a purple glowing circle:

To collect Dews of Inspiration you need to purify them first. Once purified, the Dews will automatically be collected by Nikki.

How to use Dews of Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

In Infinity Nikki you give Dews of Inspiration to Cadenceborns, specifically at the moment Kilo the Cadenceborn. This big blue sweetheart of a dragon can be found hanging out by Memorial Mountain west of Florawish. We've marked their location on the map below:

You give Kilo your Dews of Inspirations to level up with him. However, to be able to do this you need to first complete the 'Hello, Cadenceborn!' side quest.

Each time you level up with Kilo you'll get rewards such as new outfit pieces, Mira EXP, Bling and other valuables.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our pages showing you how to get Resonite Crystals, how to get Revelation Crystals and how to get Diamonds.