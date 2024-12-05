Tricky Patch in Infinity Nikki is a valuable material you'll need for crafting outfits and useful items such as body sprays.

It's not very clear how you can get this material until you get your first request for it, and even then you're left wondering what on Miraland a Spear Sack is in Infinity Nikki.

Don't worry though, we're here to help - here's how to get Tricky Patch in Infinity Nikki.

How to get Tricky Patch in Infinity Nikki

To get Tricky Patch in Infinity Nikki you need to defeat Spear Sack enemies who will sometimes drop this material. The more of them you defeat, the more likely it is you'll pick up Tricky Patch as a reward.

Spear Sack enemies are Esselings that look like, to put it nicely, a cloth sack with attitude. Sometimes they'll be wrapped in a vine too:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

All you have to do is purify them to defeat them and, upon their defeat, they can drop Tricky Patch material. Now, we did find that the drop rate of Tricky Patch was quite low so you will need to defeat a lot of them to build up a nice little stash in your inventory.

Unfortunately, you can't use the Dig Pear-Pal app to farm this material nor can you track it on your map. However, here are a few areas on the map we've found that Spear Sacks regularly spawn:

Forest area near Well of Fortune north-east of Florawish.

The area surrounding Nonoy's Secret Base north-east of Florawish.

The area between Florawish, Memorial Mountains and Breezy Meadow.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our page that shows you how to change the time of day or our one on how to get Floof Yarn too.