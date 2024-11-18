How to get Toxel and evolution Toxtricity in Pokémon Go

Toxel and Toxtricity, its evolution, debuted in Pokémon Go during the Max Out season. Shiny Toxel and shiny Toxtricity were also released at the same time.

Toxel originates in the Galar region, making it part of Gen 8, and, alongside Toxtricity, it is an Electric and Poison-type Pokémon. What makes these two Pokémon unique is the fact that Toxtricity can evolve into two forms - Amped Toxtricity and Low Key Toxtricity - with both of these forms being present in Pokémon Go.

Down below we'll take a look at how to get Toxel in Pokémon Go, alongside how to evolve Toxel into Toxtricity, a preview of shiny Toxel and a look at both Amped and Low Key Toxtricity.

On this page:

How to get Toxel in Pokémon Go Toxel made its global debut during the In the Wild event in November 2024. Though players who attended the Fukuoka, Japan Wild Area event were able to obtain it a little earlier. Here's how you can get Toxel during In the Wild: 10km eggs - Tier Three As you can see there's currently only one way to obtain a Toxel in Pokémon Go and we wouldn't be surprised if it remains trapped in the 10km egg pool for a while. Hope you own some good walking boots! It's important to note that Toxel will be in the 10km you can collect during the Wild Area 2024: Global event. This was also true of the Fukuoka event and there Toxel sat on Tier One of the egg pool; it may have been sitting alongside three other Pokémon, but this placement still means it was easier to hatch during the event. While we can't confirm this fact will return for Wild Area: Global, it's worth keeping in mind if you don't get a Toxel during In the Wild. When it comes to actually hatching a Toxel, the first rule to remember is that it will only be present in the 10km eggs you collect from Monday 18th November onwards. Any unhatched 10km eggs you've collected before this date will not contain a Toxel. For this reason, if you have one of these eggs and haven't placed it in an Incubator yet, we recommend ignoring it for the duration of In the Wild. Instead, it's better to focus on hatching any 10km eggs that could actually produce a Toxel or, if you need the room in your egg storage, a 2km egg. Following this method ensures you're either attempting to hatch a Toxel or making space in your egg storage for additional 10km eggs. If you don't want to spend any real world money on Incubators, then you could focus on simply filling your egg storage with 10km eggs that include Toxel in their egg pool. This doesn't guarantee you a Toxel, but will hopefully give you nine chances to obtain one. We don't currently know if Toxel will become a mainstay in the 10km egg pool once Wild Area 2024: Global has ended, but we wouldn't be surprised if it did. As you'll see below, it's very similar to Larvesta - a rare Pokémon confined to eggs with a high candy requirement for its evolution - so we wish you all the luck in hatching one.

Amped and Low Key Form Toxtricity in Pokémon Go explained Amped and Low Key are the names of the two forms Toxtricity can evolve into, with both being present in Pokémon Go. Both the names and appearance of these forms appeared to have been inspired by punk rock music. Amped and Low Key refer to how music can be played (with electric amplification, for example), while their appearance is reminiscent of British punk culture. Even the pink and yellow colouring of shiny Toxtricity match the colours used on Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols - the Sex Pistols debut album. This is all very fitting since Galar, the home of Gen 8 and Toxtricity, is based upon the United Kingdom. Personally, I also think the name 'Toxtricty' might have been inspired by System of a Down's song, Toxicity. The Amped and Low Key Forms of Toxtricity. When it comes to where the two forms sit in the Pokémon Go meta, it's important to note that both are identical stat-wise and moves; meaning, if you only have an Amped Toxtricity, you're also essentially running a Low Key Toxtricity and vice versa. Since the differences are purely cosmetic at the time of writing, obtaining both Toxtricity forms is an act only done for players who want to fully complete their Pokédex and not have a strange little shadow hanging out in the Pokémon's entry. If you do want to use it, then the best place for Toxtricity will be the Great League (though there are better options…) Electric and Poison-type are an interesting combination after all, especially with how it makes Toxtricity's only weaknesses Psychic and Ground-type Pokémon.