How to get Torkoal and Tropius during Go Fest 2022 in Pokémon GoHow to catch these regionally exclusive Pokémon during Go Fest 2022.
Torkoal and Tropius are two of the regionally exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go, but, for Go Fest 2022, they’ve broken their geographical confinement to appear worldwide!
It’s important to note, however, you must have purchased a Go Fest 2022 ticket to find these two Pokémon during the habitat hours of Day One - Saturday, 4th June - of this Pokémon Go event.
Below you’ll learn how to get Torkoal and Tropius during Go Fest 2022.
How to get Torkoal and Tropius during Go Fest 2022 in Pokémon Go
If you want to catch Torkoal and Tropius during Go Fest 2022, then you must purchase a ticket for this event from the in-game Pokémon Go shop. Without this ticket, neither Pokémon will appear in your version of the game.
Go Fest 2022 ticket holders can find both Pokémon by using Incense during two specific habitat hours during Day One - Saturday, 4th June - of the event:
- Torkoal - Plains
- Tropius - Rainforest
Both of these habitat hours will occur twice throughout Day One of Go Fest 2022, so don’t worry if you miss the first time this habitat hour occurs!
Since Torkoal and Tropius can’t evolve, you only need to catch one to fully complete their related Pokédex entries.
Yet, since they’re both regionally exclusive Pokémon, it’s a good idea to catch a couple to either trade with your friends who might not have wanted to purchase a Go Fest 2022 ticket or any future trades. Regionally exclusive Pokémon are always good trade currency, after all.
Hope you’re enjoying Go Fest 2022!
