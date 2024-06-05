How to get to Village of the Albinaurics in Elden Ring, and how to get above it

The Village of the Albinaurics is a location in Elden Ring which can be found in the south-west of Liurnia of the Lakes.

The water in this area has long since given way to a disgusting, bubbling swamp, as well as giant crabs who will hold back the few travellers who stray here. Getting to the Village of the Albinaurics can be difficult, however, including the area above the Village of the Albinaurics. Luckily, we're here to help, so read on for our step-by-step guide on how to get to the Village of the Albinaurics in Elden Ring, and how to beat the Omenkiller that resides there.

How to get to Village of the Albinaurics in Elden Ring

You'll find the location of the Village of the Albinaurics at this spot on the map, pictured below:

This is the location of the Village of the Albinaurics. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

To get there, you'll need to look out for an inconspicuous slope and ride up between the wooden crosses with the suspended bodies. If you've followed Nepheli Loux's quest far enough, you'll meet her in front of the entrance here.

This is the location you're aiming for, and it's not pleasant. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Behind the round arch of the bridge, you will reach the village and the Site of Grace 'Village of the Albinaurics' in a small ruined house.

How to get above the Village of the Albinaurics

Before we start, a short introduction in case anyone is wondering how to get to the area above the Village of the Albinaurics. The map does not indicate a path and it is not clear how to get there.

The Moonlight Altar above the village can only be reached via the Ranni quest. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

In short: there is no direct access from the village to the area above, even if the map suggests otherwise. You simply have to follow Ranni's quest far enough to gain access to the Moonlight Altar. This is the plateau above the village.

Exploring the Village of the Albinaurics

The villagers are a weaklings, but can pose a threat when they appear in large groups. As you enter the village, you'll find a bunch of them guarding a corpse with 1x Larval Tear (which you can use for rebirth and re-speccing your stats) and they sometimes drop Albinauric Bloodclots.

Make sure you pick up the Larval Tear on your way through here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The ghostly figure at the well doesn't have much to say. Continue over the suspension bridge. After the wizard and a few more villagers, the exploration in this direction ends with the Crystal Sword lying by a corpse on the edge.

From the Site of Grace up the slope, you come to an enemy with some nasty area attacks. These guys are called Depraved Perfumers, and they'll throw what looks a bit like exploding magic powder at you. This makes it tricky to get close to them, but the good news is that they don't take much to bring down once you do so.

A nice magic show. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Behind him is a coffin with an Ivory Sickle inside. Not far from this coffin, you will discover a pot standing conspicuously in the area.

Roll against the pot to reveal an NPC named Albus hiding inside. He will give you the Haligtree Secret Medallion (Right) and ask you to take care of it. It can be used later in the game to access the secret location Consecrated Snowfield, if you follow Latenna's questline.

Free Albus from this vase. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

According to the item description, the medallion is supposed to start the Grand Lift of Rold, which leads to the land of Miquella's Haligtree when combined with the left half of the medallion.

You will meet Latenna in the Slumbering Wolf's Shack in Liurnia of the Lakes and she will give you the clue as to where to find the other half of the Medallion (with which you can then advance to the Consecrated Snowfield).

There's nothing more to get at this point. Continue over the bridge which you rode under to get into the village earlier. After passing a few villagers, a Scarab also takes flight. Reach the other side to get to the boss fight in the village.

How to beat the Omenkiller

The structure of this boss fight is reminiscent of the Capra Demon from Dark Souls, only the conditions here are fairer.

On the right-hand side of the area where you fight the Omenkiller, two dogs are lying in wait. You should get rid of the dogs first, otherwise you won't be able to fight without interruption.

You can even drop down from this side and sneak up on the dogs. The boss won't notice:

Take out the dogs first. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The actual fight is one where you can take lots of different approaches. Don't try to block both butcher's axes at once, though, as this is a bad idea and can result in bleed damage. You definitely don't want to try and block when he jumps and swings both weapons over your head at the same time, either.

A defence counter can be used if he attacks with only one side, never with the two-sided animation.

The Omenkiller can be knocked off his stride little by little. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

However, you can dodge to the side in time when he swings the usual three-hit combo in turn. This is a good window to get hits through again and again, and we ended up falling into this familiar rhythm during our own fight with the Omenkiller.

He can also spit fire, covering an area a few metres in front of him. The flames burn for about ten seconds, so make sure to steer clear of this attack.

Crucially, his attacks almost always throw him off balance and knock him back. This removes some of the pressure from this fight, as long as you dodge the jump attack. He cannot be interrupted during this animation and repeats it three times.

Watch out with the fire. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Omenkiller drops 4,900 Runes and the Crucible Knot Talisman (which reduces the force of headshots and damage taken from headshots). This concludes our exploration of the Albinauric Village in Liurnia of the Lakes.