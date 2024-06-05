The Divine Tower of Liurnia is a hidden location in Elden Ring which is found in Liurnia of the Lakes. You'll need the Carian Inverted Statue to access it.

To be able to enter the tower in the first place, you must have followed Ranni's quest to the point where the witch hands over the Carian Inverted Statue - but what is it used for? Read on for our step-by-step guide on how to get to the Divine Tower of Liurnia in Elden Ring.

How to get to the Divine Tower of Liurnia in Elden Ring

Go to the Carian Study Hall in the east of Liurnia. If you haven't defeated Miriam inside the 'normal' Study Hall yet, it doesn't matter (but it doesn't hurt either).

Place the Carian Inverted Statue on the altar behind the entrance and the rear area of the Study Hall will turn upside down (hello Castlevania: Symphony of the Night...). You can remove it at any time and return the area to the way it was.

Go to the lift and you can drop down here:

After placing the statue, you can drop down by the lift. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The inverted window frame will take you to the area behind it, where the first spiders will attract your attention.

After the beasts are flattened, you'll see... Preceptor Miriam appearing again. Run along to the right and you'll reach her position behind some more spiders (alternatively, you can fire at her using magic or arrows).

Miriam again... and she's still a pain in the arse. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Once again, she teleports away after taking some damage. From here, you can also reach the item in the window alcove to the north-east. You'll find the Mask of Confidence here.

Miriam reappears in the area south-west of the arch, next to more spiders. Again, you have to chase her and dodge her magical attacks as much as possible. After the second encounter, that should be it and she will drop the Sorcery Lucidity.

Follow the course of the dusty platform to the south-eastern edge and you can safely drop down (the rainbow-coloured stones confirm this, as pictured below):

Drop here when you see the rainbow-coloured stones. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Now look down from the ledge and you can drop into the beams. The corpse below the chandeliers gives you 8x Glintstone Firefly and another corpse has 2x Holyproof Dried Liver.

Then drop onto the central platform with the spiral staircase and stand on the switch to ride it down to where the ceiling of the Study Hall actually is.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Follow the corridor to the east and open the gate to the tower bridge. Activate the Site of Grace 'Liurnia Tower Bridge' and walk along the bridge to the tower.

Beware, though, as you'll find a Godskin Noble here, who won't go down without a fight. Fortunately, he's considerably weaker than the Godskin Apostle, and you can easily break his posture with the Glintblade Phalanx Ash of War. He leaves behind a nice slew of runes and a complete armour set consisting of Godskin Noble Hood, Godskin Noble Robe, Godskin Noble Bracelets and Godskin Noble Trousers.

Watch out for the Godskin Noble. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

After looting the place, open the massive stone gate and take the lift to the top. There you will find the next Site of Grace 'Divine Tower of Liurnia', but no Two Fingers monument, as you would expect.

Instead, you will find a corpse with the Cursemark of Death and the Stargazer Heirloom (which increases wisdom). The Cursemark is required for Fia's quest and one of the optional endings in Elden Ring. Otherwise there is nothing else to get on the tower.