Thick As Thieves in Astro Bot is a bronze tier trophy that you can get through simply taking a picture at the Crash Site - sounds simple enough right? Well, of course it wasn't going to be that easy!

In true Astro Bot fashion you not only have to rescue the right subjects for your photo in different galaxies but you also need to unlock the Camera to be able to take the photo itself.

Without further ado, here's how to get the Thick As Thieves trophy in Astro Bot, including how to unlock the Camera function.

How to get the Thick As Thieves trophy in Astro Bot

To get the Thick As Thieves trophy in Astro Bot you need to find and take a photo of two legendary explorers, Nathan Drake and Lara Croft.

Here are all the steps you'll need to take to get this trophy:

Find Nathan Drake

You'll rescue Nathan Drake after defeating the boss of the Serpent Starway galaxy - Lady Venomara. This is the third galaxy you'll unlock in Astro Bot so it might take a while to get to this point, but this is the first step towards getting your trophy.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Find Lara Croft

To rescue Lara Croft you need to be in the Hieroglitch Pyramid level in the Camo Cosmos galaxy - which you gain access to after completing Serpent Starway. Then, when you get to this level, continue following the path forwards until you come to a section where three blocks are lifting up and smacking into the ground.

Wait for the blocks to lift then run along to the right where a block with a gap in the middle is going up and slamming down. Behind this block is a set of vases tucked into a cove in the wall, when the block lifts up run in here and smash the vases. You'll reveal a crack in the floor - press and hold Square to zoom down to the level below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Here, push your directional stick very slowly to make Astro Bot tiptoe to the right - if you run the blocks above you will wake up and crush you. Tiptoe slowly all the way to the right and then whack Lara when she's opening the chest here to rescue her.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Once you've done this, you just need to finish the level to have her added to the Crash Site.

Unlock The Camera

To get the Camera in Astro Bot you need to unlock the Safari at the Crash Site. This is the reward for getting enough Puzzle Pieces to fill the fourth puzzle here - we've collected every Puzzle Piece in every level and it took us until we got Lara in Hieroglitch Pyramid to unlock this.

Once you've got the Safari, head in and pick up the Camera at the beginning to unlock the Camera function.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Take a Photo of Nathan and Lara

Right, now that you've got everything you need to take a photo of Nathan and Lara together (no individual photographs here).

There are numerous ways you can achieve this, you can angle the camera when they're both in the same area to get a general shot of them or you can stand by one of them and whistle for the Bot crowd to appear, then angle the photo to have them both in it that way.

Also, if that doesn't work, you can always nudge (hit) one towards the other - we did this by nudging Lara over to Nathan and then taking a photograph of them together. Once they're close together they'll start interacting so you'll have plenty of time to frame the image.

However you choose to get them together, press the up button on your directional pad to enter the Camera menu and press R2 to take the photo of them together to get the Thick As Thieves trophy!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Astro Bot help, check out our pages showing you all raven locations in Bot of War, how to catch the Gold Butterfly and how to take out Two Wormy's at same time - all of which lead to more trophies!