A Ship in a Bottle is a new mythic in Fortnite that has been added as part of the limited-time Cursed Sails event. This is a single use mythic, so be wise with when and where you decide to use it.

When you activate this Fortnite mythic, you'll be thrust into the crow's nest of a ghostly ship that sails across the land briefly, giving you the advantage over your enemies while you're crusing along. It's also a neat homage to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Without further ado, here's how to get the Ship in a Bottle mythic in Fortnite.

How to get the Ship in a Bottle mythic in Fortnite

There are several different ways you can get a Ship in a Bottle mythic in Fortnite:

It can be collected from Treasure chests (one can be found in the Captain's Quarters of the ship docked between Grand Glacier and Mount Olympus) or inside the shipwreck at Shipwreck Shallows. This is the kind of Treasure chest you should be looking for:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

You can buy a Ship in a Bottle from the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow. However, he only has one of these per match so if someone else has beaten you to it then you'll need to find it another way.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

You can also pick it up off of downed players that had it in their inventory before being eliminated. They won't need it, so don't worry about taking it.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite help, check out our best weapons tier list or our page showing you how to walk the plank to fulfil one of your pirate duties.