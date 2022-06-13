How to get the Fortnite Indiana Jones skin

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is well underway, adding in new characters, locales, and weapons.

Indiana Jones also features, and can be unlocked as part of the Fortnite Battle Pass. The catch is that he's not available just yet, with an in-game timer counting down the hours until release.

We haven't had too many details on how the Indiana Jones skins and items will be implemented yet, but we do know when they'll drop.

Fortnite Indiana Jones release date

According to the in-game timer present on the Battle Pass screen of Fortnite, Indiana Jones will release at some point on July 6th. Once he's live, players will gain access to special Indy-themed quests. This is likely to be similar to how the Prowler was implemented last season, with players completing quests to unlock items. As such, Indiana Jones will not be part of the main track of Battle Pass rewards, and will have to be earned separately.

What's included in the Indiana Jones items?

There are 11 items to earn as part of the Indiana Jones quests in Fortnite. So far, we only know about five of them:

Indiana Jones outfit

Indy's Hat banner icon

Rogue Archaeology weapon wrap

Raider's Relics harvesting tool

Expedition Bag back-bling

This is just the first page of rewards. The second page, and the final six rewards are currently locked.

That's all we know so far about the Indiana Jones quests and rewards coming to Fortnite. If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, visit our guides on this season’s battle pass skins, Reality Seed locations, how to ride animals, character locations, and Slurp Bouncer mushrooms.