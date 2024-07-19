You can get a Captain Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite as part of the limited-time Cursed Sails event. However, there is a slight barrier between you and that skin - namely money. So if you're thinking of trying to get this for free, it's not going to happen.

However, if you choose to make the investment in this Fortnite event, then you will also open up the door for you to get a Cursed Jack Sparrow skin as well.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get the Captain Jack Sparrow and Cursed Jack Sparrow skins in Fortnite.

How to get the Captain Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite

To get the Captain Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite you need to pay 1,000 V-Bucks to unlock the premium pass tier of the Cursed Sails event. Once you've purchased this premium tier, you'll automatically be given the Captain Jack Sparrow skin - but you will need to put in some work to get the Cursed version.

The Captain Jack Sparrow skin can be also be used in Lego Fortnite.

How to get the Cursed Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite

To get the Cursed Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite you need to pay 1,000 V-Bucks to unlock the premium pass tier of the Cursed Sails event and then earn 11,000 Cursed Gold pieces to purchase this skin. Remember, you earn Cursed Gold by completing Pirate Code quests during the Cursed Sails event, such as finding a Jar of Dirt.

The Cursed Jack Sparrow skin can also be used in Lego Fortnite.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite help, check out our pages showing you how to get a Ship in a Bottle mythic, how to walk the plank and how to find Captain Jack Sparrow.