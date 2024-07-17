How to get Tandemaus and evolution Maushold in Pokémon Go, including Maushold forms

Tandemaus and Maushold, its evolution, from Gen 9 debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Shared Skies.

These little mice Pokémon are both Normal-type Pokémon and the evolution into Maushold sees their family grow in size. (Makes you wonder if it actually was an evolution to begin with...) There are also two Maushold forms - Family of Three and Family of Four - so it's a good idea to know how the Maushold forms work in Pokémon Go.

First, however, you need to know how to get Tandemaus in Pokémon Go, along with how to evolve Tandemaus into Maushold.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

How to get Tandemaus in Pokémon Go Tandemaus made its debut during the Better Together event in July 2024 in Pokémon Go. Here's how you can get Tandemaus during the Better Together event: 'Better Together Timed Research' quest reward - Complete quest step 1 and 2

- Complete quest step 1 and 2 Event exclusive field research task - 'Catch 10 Pokémon', 'Power up Pokémon 5 times', 'Power up Pokémon 10 times', 'Send 2 Gifts to friends', 'Spin 5 PokéStops', 'Evolve a Pokémon' or 'Trade a Pokémon'

- 'Catch 10 Pokémon', 'Power up Pokémon 5 times', 'Power up Pokémon 10 times', 'Send 2 Gifts to friends', 'Spin 5 PokéStops', 'Evolve a Pokémon' or 'Trade a Pokémon' Party Play encounters

Pay-to-play Grow Together Ticket timed research quest A guaranteed way to earn two Tandemaus encounters is to complete the Better Together Timed Research quest as you'll get one Tandemaus encounter for each quest step you need to complete. The 'Earn 20,000 XP' challenge present in both steps does mean this quest can be viewed as a time investment, but keep in mind this event has x4 catch XP bonus. You can rake in the XP even faster by successfully completing raids and Routes alongside catching Pokémon. Even more so if you use a Lucky Egg! Due to this completing Better Together is, in our opinion, the easiest way to obtain a Tandemaus encounter for your Pokédex. Just remember to collect the quest's rewards before 8pm (local time) on Monday 22nd July passes or else they'll be gone forever. If you want a catch a Tandemuas via a event-exclusive field research task, the good news is that Tandemaus is a reward for multiple tasks. This means you don't have to spend your time hunting down one single event-exclusive field research task. The bad new is, aside from 'Trade a Pokémon', it shares the reward pool with other Pokémon and items, like Potions. Still, there's a good chance you'll catch a Tandemaus if you keep bashing your way through the event-exclusive tasks. You can also save these tasks in your field research collection and complete them after the event ends if needed. Keep in mind that the tasks given by PokéStops change on a daily basis. Alongside this, PokéStops will also still offer the seasonal field research tasks during Better Together. While Tandemaus is a reward from multiple tasks, you may still want to join a local Pokémon Go group to see if someone else has already found a PokéStop from one of the research tasks we've listed above. There is also, of course, Party Play. We've listed Party Play for a number of reasons, such as how you either need friends who play Pokémon Go or a second phone to use it. If you lack these things, then you can't use Party Play unless you find a local Pokémon Go group looking for new members. Party Play can also be a massive battery drain for your phone and, coupling this fact with how we don't know the spawn rates for Tandemaus, you may find you're unable to search for this little mouse for very long. Feel free to use Party Play if you want, but do keep this fact in mind. Image credit: Niantic Finally, there is the pay-to-play Grow Together Ticket. This costs $4.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. As always, this ticket is nonrefundable and can't be purchased using PokéCoins, but can be gifted to players you're Great Friends or higher with. Included in this ticket is a timed research quest and one of its rewards is a Tandemaus encounter. You must, however, complete this quest before Tuesday 3rd September at 10am (local time) or else it will vanish. If you are considering purchasing this ticket for the Tandemaus encounter, we recommend waiting until Ultra Unlock: Better Together is over. The Grow Together will be on sale until Thursday 1st August at 7:59pm (local time), so there's no need to rush your purchase. Instead, it's a good idea to see how many Tandemaus you catch and Tandemaus Candy you gather during Better Together before spending your hard earned money. We highly recommend catching Tandemaus at least once during Ultra Unlock: Better Together to ensure it's in your Pokédex and that you can evolve it into Maushold. The wording of the official Pokémon Go blog does suggest that, after this event ends, the only way to encounter Tandemaus in the wild will be during Party Play. Again, this is a problem for people lacking friends who play Pokémon Go. For this reason, it's a really good idea to use this opportunity to grab Tandemaus so you don't have to worry about it in the future. The Shared Skies Season is here! The Better Together event is currently running, bringing both Tandemaus and Maushold to Pokémon Go. Go Fest 2024 may have been and gone, but you can still play around with the Fusion mechanic. Meanwhile, ticket holders can finish Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper and The Dusk Settles. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

How to evolve Tandemaus into Maushold in Pokémon Go You need 50 Tandemaus Candy to evolve Tandemaus into Maushold in Pokémon Go. Both Tandemaus and Maushold are Normal-type Pokémon. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company While this is the traditional amount of candy given to one-stage evolution Pokémon, we recommend using a Pinap Berry whenever you try to catch a Tandemaus. Doing so will double the amount of catch candy you receive, making it easier to gather up that required 50. This is especially useful since the official Pokémon Go blog suggests Tandemaus will be confined to Party Play spawns after Better Together ends meaning it will become harder to find. You can also earn additional Tandemaus Candy by having it as your buddy Pokémon and by using Rare Candy. (Though you may want to save that for Pokémon like Larvesta.)