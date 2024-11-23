Studded Jacket Snorlax in Pokémon Go is another costume Pokémon you can collect during Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global over Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November 2024.

There are a couple of different ways you can add this leather-clad Snorlax to your Pokédex in Pokémon Go during this event, but there's one method we highly recommend if you can do it as it increases your chance of capturing one - and you might not even have to venture outside.

Without further ado, here's how to get Studded Jacket Snorlax in Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global.

How to get Studded Jacket Snorlax in Pokémon Go Wild Area Global

You can get Studded Jacket Snorlax during Pokémon Go Wild Area Global by either encountering them in the wild or by battling them in three-star raids over Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November in event hours between 10am and 6:15pm. (Don't ask why the extra '15' has been added on here - we don't know either).

Finding them in the wild is, essentially, about luck and whether one has spawned near you. Also, it comes down to if you've got enough strong Poké Balls to persuade the rock 'n' roll Snorlax to join your Pokédex. You can use Safari Balls to help you out, and we recommend using them if you've got them as your collection resets at the end of each event day.

Due to this, if you want to make sure you're giving yourself the best chance to catch a Studded Jacket Snorlax then we recommend facing them in three-star raids. It's quite handy that there are no Remote Raid Pass limits throughout Wild Area Global, meaning you don't need to leave the warmth of indoors to do this (unless you really want to).

Snorlax counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

If you're going to face Studded Jacket Snorlax in a three-star raid, it'll help to know its counters and weaknesses:

Studded Jacket Snorlax is weak against Fighting-type attacks.

Studded Jacket Snorlax type: Normal-type

Normal-type Studded Jacket Snorlax counters: Mega Heracross and Terrakion are good choices, but you can also use Lucario or Machamp.

Remember, once you've defeated it in a three-star raid you can use Safari Balls to capture it.

Is Studded Jacket Snorlax shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Studded Jacket Snorlax is shiny in in Pokémon Go. Though, we must say that the shiny version of this costume Pokémon doesn't come in a snazzy colour nor does the jacket get some extra details on it - shiny Studded Jacket Snorlax just sparkles.

Thank you to tbsaysyes on reddit for confirming how this shiny looks.

That's it for now! Good luck getting this rock 'n' rolling style Snorlax in Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global.