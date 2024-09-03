How to get Sobble and evolutions Drizzile and Inteleon in Pokémon Go

Sobble and its evolutions, Drizzile and Inteleon, debuted in Pokémon Go during the Max Out Season.

From its blue design, it's easy to tell that Sobble is the Water-type Gen 8 starter. While Sobble has a nervous, almost sad appearance, evolution transforms it into Inteleon who gives off very strong spy vibes. (Maybe the reason we've been waiting four years for Sobble to arrive in Pokémon Go is because it's been doing some very secret training…)

Now that you can catch it though, we're here to teach you how to get Sobble in Pokémon Go below, along with how to evolve Sobble into Drizzile and Inteleon.

On this page:

How to get Sobble in Pokémon Go Sobble made its debut during the GO All Out event in September 2024 in Pokémon Go. Here's how you can get Sobble during the GO All Out event: In the wild

Hatch from 5km eggs

Event-exclusive field research tasks - Catch 8 Pokémon

Catch 8 Pokémon Select 'Adventure With Sobble' during the Galar Calling quest Galar Calling does offer a guaranteed way to both catch Sobble and evolve it into Inteleon, but you have to choose, or have chosen, the 'Adventure With Sobble' path. If you choose either Grookey or Scorbunny's path, you'll be unable to change your path and have to obtain Sobble via means. This is a small pitfall of this quest, but, thankfully, Sobble shouldn't be that hard to find during the GO All Out event. A reliable way of catching Sobble is by encountering it in the wild during GO All Out for, alongside the other Gen 8 starters, it has increased spawn rates during this event. The downside is that being a starter Pokémon does make Sobble harder to catch, but if you keep throwing Poké Balls (maybe an Ultra Ball or two as well) you'll be sure to get this little newt soon enough. (I think Sobble's a newt. Definitely looks like one to me…) When it comes to the event-exclusive field research task, it's important to note that Sobble shares this reward pool with Grookey and Scorbunny. Thanks to this, you may need to complete this task multiple times before you earn a Sobble encounter. You also need to remember that tasks given by PokéStops also change on a daily basis and you can still collect the seasonal field research tasks. This means you'll need to hunt down the correct PokéStop while also expecting the task given to be different on the next day. If you are going to use this method, then it's a good idea to join a local Pokémon Go group as someone else might have already found the task you're looking for. Image credit: Niantic It's also a good idea to hatch any 5km eggs you collect from the beginning of the Season of Max Out, because, while this isn't a guaranteed way of obtaining perfect Sobble, you will earn more candy from hatching one compared to catching one. Just remember that, like with the research task, Sobble shares this hatch pool with other Pokémon so you might not get it straight away. Alongside this, you'll also have to walk a fair distance to hatch the egg and, if you want to make progress on multiple eggs at the same time, you'll need to purchase some Incubators. We highly recommend catching Sobble at least once during GO All Out to ensure it's in your Pokédex and you can gradually work towards evolving it. While Sobble will most likely remain in the 5km egg pool after the event ends, we don't know what its spawn rate will be so, to avoid having to wait a while to hatch it, best to slot it into your Pokédex when you have the chance.