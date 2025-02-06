Knowing how to get a Snorkel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is really important as there's a lot waiting for you beneath the surface of the water around the island, including another companion!

However, like a few other tools in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, it's not too clear at first on how you obtain this diving apparatus and you need to befriend a mischievious character first.

Without further ado, here's how to get a Snorkel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to get a Snorkel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To get a Snorkel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to complete the 'Deep Diving' story quest.

However, this quest only unlocks once you've reached friendship level 6 with Kuromi and have completed the 'Re-Haunt The Spooky Swamp' quest. Rememeber, you can increase your friendship level by giving Kuromi her favourite gifts.

When you've unlocked the quest, head over to Kuromi in Spooky Swamp and speak to her to learn she's dropped her locket in the water nearby. She'll lend you her Snorkel for the next part (it's not yours yet, you're just borrowing it.)

Head to the water near Kuromi, jump off the end of the dock here into it, and then use the prompted controls on the right side of the screen to dive down. Swimming underwater uses up Stamina - once your Stamina wheel is empty, you'll return to the surface for air.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sublink/Sanrio

Luckily, the locket isn't too deep in the water. Swim down and grab it, then take it back to Kuromi.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sublink/Sanrio

In return, Kuromi will then give you the crafting plans for a Snorkel. Once you have this, you'll need the following items to craft a Snorkel:

10 Rubber

2 Iron Ingot

2 Spark

When you've got the right materials, head to a crafting bench and build your Snorkel!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sublink/Sanrio

That's it for now!