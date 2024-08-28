The Smoke Bomb Compressor in Star Wars Outlaws is one of the upgrades you can obtain for your Speeder after meeting Selo and completing 'The Mechanic' Expert Intel.

To get your hands on this Expert Key Part you need to practice your timing as some very strong gusts of wind stand between you and your precious Star Wars Outlaws upgrade.

Without further ado, here's how to get the Smoke Bomb Compressor in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to get the Smoke Bomb Compressor in Star Wars Outlaws

To get the Smoke Bomb Compressor in Star Wars Outlaws you need to complete 'The Mechanic' Expert Intel and then complete the 'Smoke Bomb Compressor' Intel after that.

After you've completed 'The Mechanic' Expert Intel, you'll unlock the 'Smoke Bomb Compressor' Intel chain. Head into your Journal to track this Intel and then hop on your speeder.

You need to head to the quest marker at the northern part of Boulder Forest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you're near the marked area, keep an eye out for a cave entrance at ground level that's being blocked by strong winds. Use your Speeder and boost your way through this entrance to come out of the windy area into a smaller open section.

Here, look around until you find the grapple point and then use this to climb up. Follow the path through and you'll end up in Fallen Mound - this is where you need to be to get your Compressor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once here, follow the path around to the left and continue heading along this path until you come to an enemy beast on the right. You can sneak past this or shoot them with your Blaster, it took multiple shots to take it down.

In this area, look around until you find a climbable wall - scale this and then continue to follow the path until you come to more strong winds.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The winds will die down then start up again. To cross this bit safely, you need to time it so that Kay runs across the pathway when the winds die down - we recommend running the moment the winds disappear to give yourself enough time to get across.

When you're safely across, rappel down and follow the path around to the right until you come to another area blocked by strong winds.

Here, you should be able to see a device opposite you that can be activated using the Ion attachment on your blaster. Shoot this device multiple times until it activates - when it does, the winds will die down for a few seconds.

If you aim your Blaster at this device, the sight should turn red to let you know you're aiming in the right place. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When the wind subsides, run forwards and crouch behind the big rock in the center of the area while facing the same device. Once the wind starts again you should be shielded from it and you need to activate the device once more.

Once the winds die down, head out from behind the rock and to the small gap in the rocks to your left - Kay will walk through these and you'll be safe from the wind once you're inside.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Inside here you'll be in a large room that's being blocked by a strong gust of wind. Look to the right of the wind gust and you'll see another device here. Activate this the same way you did to the one outside then cross to the left side of the area where the control panels are.

Let's turn you off. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When at the control panels, turn to face the way you entered the room and you should see two levers on the control panel in front of you. Command Nix to pull one lever down while you interact with the other one - they have to be pulled down at the same time to be activated. Once they are, the door opposite you will open.

Thanks Nix! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

By this point the winds will have started again, so activate the device with your Ion Blaster module to stop it once more and then quickly cross over to the door you've just opened to head into the next area.

Collect the items in the chests in this area then follow the path around to the left to go through the next set of doors. Continue to follow the path through this dark room and into the Turbolift. Exit the Turbolift and a container will be right in front of you, open this to collect the Smoke Bomb Compressor for your Speeder.

One Compressor coming up! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Star Wars Outlaws help, check out our pages showing you how to win Sabaac and how to cheat at Sabaac. Also, we've got pages explaining Reputation and how to get more Reputation with your desired Syndicate pals.