A Slicing Kit in Star Wars Outlaws will help you slice (also known as hack) into devices across the different planets you'll explore. You'll often need to do this to find out information, get into restricted places, or to gain control over certain objects.

However, it's not as easy as heading to a vendor and purchasing this useful Star Wars Outlaws tool. You have to go through a sequence of quests and investigate pieces of intel before you can even think about getting your hands on the kit.

That's where we come in! We're here to show you how to get a Slicing Kit in Star Wars Outlaws, plus how to upgrade the Slicing Kit.

How to get a Slicing Kit in Star Wars Outlaws

To get the Slicing Kit in Star Wars Outlaws you need to progress through the story and complete the 'New Tricks' main quest. This unlocks after completing the 'Underworld' quest where you need to disable the power cores to get past the energy barrier - it's also the mission where you meet Danka and unlock Reputation.

Completing that mission will then unlock 'The Slicer' expert intel - you can find and track this in your journal.

The Slicer Intel

To start following this intel, head to Makal's Gambling Parlor in Mirogana and look around. Find a side of the bar that's not occupied and listen for two customers having a conversation.

Once you've finished listening to their conversation you'll unlock the 'Aila's Contact' expert intel.

Aila's Contact Intel

For this bit, go to the Crimson Dawn District in north Mirogana. At this time, our reputation with this Syndicate was 'Good' so we could walk right through the front entrance without any issuees. However, if you're not on good terms with them, you will need to sneak in and sneak around stealthily.

Also, even though we had that reputation with the Syndicate we still needed to sneak onto the landing pad where the contact is. To do this, face the two guards blocking the entrance to the landing pad and then follow the path around to the right.

You should find a stack of crates here that form makeshift steps up to the landing pad.

Climb up these and then stealthily make your way to the contact standing in the middle of the landing pad.

After talking with them, 'The Slicer' quest will unlock and you then need to complete this to get the kit.

The Slicer Quest

Your first task in this quest is to head to an Imperial Outpost south-west of Mirogana. When you get here, use stealth to deal with any problematic Imperials in the way. Then, use Nix to pickpocket the device from one of the engineers - they're in all grey jumpsuits and can usually be found working on the tower in the rear corner of the outpost.

When you've got it, head south-east to meet Aila at an Imperial Forward base. However, you need to infiltrate the base and free her - so get ready for more stealth moves.

When you're at the base you cannot walk through the front door! Instead, face the main entrance of it and look to the left. You should see a slight incline going up a cliff here and a gap that leads across to the base. At the top of the incline you should find a grapple point. Stand at this and you should see a cave opposite you.

Use your grapple to swing over to this cave and head inside. Go through the vent here and climb up the ladder, this will lead you into the base and straight behind some crates so remember to crouch to take cover. If anyone spots you, it'll be a fierce fight so we highly recommend taking the stealth approach to this.

Sneak around the Stormtroopers and Officers or take them out quietly while following the quest marker at the top of the screen to make your way to the garage where Aila is waiting.

Once you're in the garage area Aila will seal the doors, head to the back room to meet the legendary Slicer.

After speaking with her, head out the vent to the left side of the room and then use the ladder on your right when you're outside. This will take you to the roof where you need to attach the device to the antenna - be careful though, Stormtroopers are on patrol up here as well.

When you've attached the device to the antenna you then need to shut down the anti-air defences via the control tower. Luckily for you, the turrets now won't shoot at Kay, so you only really need to worry about Imps standing in your way.

To shut down the defences, head right on the roof from the antenna and jump across to the next one opposite you - it's the rooftop of the walls around the edges of the base.

Follow the path here around to the left using stealth or blasters to clear out any enemies in your pathway. It will bring you out into a large open rooftop area. There are plenty of places here for Kay to stay hidden, so follow the quest marker at the top of the screen to the building opposite where the path brought you out.

Head inside the building and use the rope on the edge of the walkway to rappel down to the lower level.

Head through the door on this platform then deal with any enemies waiting for you in the hangar. We encountered a Stormtrooper and Imperial Officer.

When you've dealt with that, head to the computer terminal to the right of the turbolift that's currently covered in an energy shield. Simply use the prompted command here to 'Unlock Security Door' and the energy shield will be lowered.

Then, use the turbolift to get up to the control room on the next floor. Be ready to deal with a few more enemies, though it was easy enough to get them both taken out. When you've done that, hack the computer in the right-hand corner of the room to shut down the defences.

That's it! When you've done that, you need to get out of the compound. Once you're far enough away, you'll get the prompt to go back to Makal's Gambling Parlor in Mirogana. Head back there and follow the quest marker to the small room opposite the bar (near to where you first heard two customers speaking at the very start of this quest chain).

In here, Aila's contact will be leaning against a wall. Speak to them to complete this quest and finally obtain your Slicing Kit!

How to upgrade the Slicing Kit in Star Wars Outlaws

Once you've got a Slicing Kit you can upgrade it by entering the 'Abilities' tab on your main pause menu (the one where you see Reputation, Map and such).

On this menu, select Aila and this will bring up another menu - there is an upgrade for the Slicing Kit at the very end of this list. Hover over it to learn its unlock requirements.

If you've met the requirements for an upgrade, then simply apply it to boost parts of your Slicing Kit!

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy Star Wars Outlaws.