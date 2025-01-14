Shining Particles in Infinity Nikki are an important material to collect as they allow you to upgrade your Eureka's (which can help you win fashion battles across Miraland.)

Like with most materials you can find and collect in Infinity Nikki, there are multiple different ways you can get Shining Particles but the options aren't initially made clear to you.

On that note, here's how to get Shining Particles in Infinity Nikki.

How to get Shining Particles in Infinity Nikki

There are multiple ways to get Shining Particles in Infinity Nikki, including through the free and paid Mira Journey Battle Pass as well as the Dig Pear-Pal app on your Pear-Pal device.

Here are all of the ways you can get Shining Particles in Infinity Nikki:

Paid and Free Battle Pass - This is your Mira Journey in your Pear-Pal, both the free and paid Battle Pass tracks have Shinining Particles as rewards. Your first Shining Particle rewards will be at level 14 on the free rewards track.

- This is your Mira Journey in your Pear-Pal, both the free and paid Battle Pass tracks have Shinining Particles as rewards. Your first Shining Particle rewards will be at level 14 on the free rewards track. Limited-Time Events - Some limited-time events will also reward you with Shiny Particles upon completion of the event or specific tasks.

- Some limited-time events will also reward you with Shiny Particles upon completion of the event or specific tasks. Mira Crown - Shiny Particles can be obtained as rewards through this too and you're rewarded them when you first clear a stage.

- Shiny Particles can be obtained as rewards through this too and you're rewarded them when you first clear a stage. Dig, Pear Pal - You can use your Dig, Pear Pal app to essentially farm Shiny Particles. This is a good way of getting this material, as you can have the app running passively in the background while you're doing other things in-game.

- You can use your Dig, Pear Pal app to essentially farm Shiny Particles. This is a good way of getting this material, as you can have the app running passively in the background while you're doing other things in-game. Dig, Pear Pal is the method we'd recommend using regularly. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Sparklite Store - You get the Sparklite Currency you need for this store by Taking part in Mira Crown Challenges but please note that there's a limit on how many Shiny Particles you can get every month.

- You get the Sparklite Currency you need for this store by Taking part in Mira Crown Challenges but please note that there's a limit on how many Shiny Particles you can get every month. Redeem Infinity Nikki Codes - By redeeming certain codes when they appear you may be rewarded with Shiny Particles as well as other rewards.

Remember to check your Mira Journey and claim your rewards! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

However, it's worth noting that if you don't have enough Shiny Particles but still want to upgrade your Eurekas then you can always farm Eureka in the Realm of Eureka and use those instead of Shiny Particles to upgrade your existing Eurekas.

