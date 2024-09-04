The journey of the Destined One goes beyond the last chapter in Black Myth: Wukong since the game has a secret ending.

If you are not worried about unlocking everything Black Myth: Wukong has to offer, pursuing the secret ending of the game is not among your priorities. However, in case you're craving for more of the game and ready to face more difficult enemies, this is the right content for you.

You won't find any spoilers about the secret ending below, so you can follow this guide to your heart's content. Here, we selected all the information you need to get the secret ending in Black Myth: Wukong, where to find the secret areas, and how to complete the Treasure Hunter quest.

How to get the secret ending in Black Myth Wukong In Black Myth: Wukong, you get the secret ending by defeating the five final bosses in the secret areas of each chapter and completing the Treasure Hunter side quest. You don't need to beat the bosses in order and you can complete the Treasure Hunter any time after you have access to Chapter 3. With all the secret area bosses beaten and having completed the Treasure Hunter quest, you just need to complete Chapter 6 and defeat the final boss of the game. Having ticked all these tasks off your list, you will be ready to get the secret ending. Keep in mind that you don't need to start a New Game Plus save to reach the secret ending. So choose to Continue after the credits. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Once you're back, you need to visit the Great Pagoda. You can find it by crossing the bridge next to the Snow-Viled Trail shrine. A familiar character who you met at the end of the Treasure Hunter will be waiting for you there, and you will access a new area where you fight some tough bosses and get the secret ending of Black Myth: Wukong.

Black Myth Wukong secret areas The secret areas in Black Myth: Wukong are, well, hidden! So you might have completed the chapters and never found them if you haven't focused on exploring each area. Accessing these areas involves completing a specific chain of quests about which you will find more details below. To reach the secret ending, you need to defeat the final boss of each secret area. Chapter 1 - Ancient Guanyin Temple To access the first secret area in the game, you need to complete the Three Bell quest. The first bell is near the Outside the Forest shrine, inside the arena where you face Guangzhi. The second bell is located a little bit further from the arena where you fight Guangmou. Now, the third bell is in the arena where you face Whiteclad Noble. Different from the other hidden locations, the Ancient Guanyin Temple is only an arena where you face the Elder Jinchi boss. Chapter 2 - The Kingdom of Sahali Getting to the Kingdom of Sahali involves completing the Boar NPC quest, who you can initially find in the Fright Cliff area. Go ahead from the Rockrest Flat shrine, break a wooden fence blocking your way, and get to a large open area. You will find a robed boar sitting on the ground. To progress their quest, you need to find the Sobering Stone. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science You can find a Sobering Stone in a jar which you can reach from the Windrest Bridge shrine. Cross the bridge and, inside the village ahead, there is a glowing jar in the farthest corner. Break it to get the Sobering Stone. Once you have the item, you can go back and talk to the Boar NPC. Now, you need to find them at the Crouching Tiger Temple. This time, they will ask for a Jade Lotus, a common material that you can gather around the map. Exhaust their dialogue for the next step. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Before you meet the Boar NPC back at the area where you found them, you need to defeat the First Prince of Flowing Sands to obtain the Arhat Gold Piece key item. After grabbing it - which means taking it by force from the prince - talk to the Boar, who will challenge you. Defeating the Boar is all you need for them to open the gate to the Kingdom of Sahali. Chapter 4 - The Purple Cloud Mountain The quest to find the path to the Purple Cloud Mountain is quite short but involves fighting the same enemy three times. If you're ready for the challenge, then go to the Pool of Shattered Jade shrine in the Webbed Hollow area, go right and keep going ahead through the cave until you find Odd Cocoon in front of a house. Attack it to release the Venom Daoist boss. Beat them to trigger a cutscene and unlock the next step of the quest. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science Progress through Chapter 4 until you're in the Temple of Yellow Flowers final area. From the Court of Illumination shrine, go back from the path you came to reach the place but turn left, pass through a house with an enemy inside and keep going upwards. After you climb two sequences of stairs, turn left again, down to a slope which takes you to the arena where the Venom Daoist will appear. This fight has two phases, but they are considerably easier compared to the other bosses you have fought so far. Defeat the Venom Daoist once more for the wall around the arena to become a portal to the Purple Cloud Mountain. Chapter 5 - Bishui Cave To find the final secret area in the game, you need to reach the Ashen Pass I shrine in the Woods of Ember area. From the shrine, go left and follow the main path to find a group of enemies fighting. In case you get lost, just pay attention to the sound they are making. Among them, there is the Pale-Axe Stalwart boss. Once you defeat them, you can talk to the Pale-Axe Stalwart, who requires you to find five enemies. Rest in the shrine and go back to talk to them Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science The first enemy is the Brown-Iron Cart, who are located upwards from where you found Pale-Axe Stalwart. Climb the stairs to their right to find this enemy. The next enemy, the Gray-Bronze Cart is closer to the Height of Ember shrine. Go left from the shrine to find a burned gate with a closed door. This area is a little bit confusing, but go deeper into it and you will find the enemy. The Crimson-Silver Cart is the third enemy you must kill to complete this quest and they are located near the Emerald Hall shrine. From the shrine, climb the stairs and follow the path until you can turn right to a walkway. Keep walking, turn left and climb the stairs, then keep moving upward. After passing some enemies, you find the Pale-Axe Stalwart fighting the Crimson-Silver Cart. Help them and talk to Pale-Axe Stalwart. Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science The fourth enemy is actually already dead, so you just need to find their body. Take the Valley Entrance shrine in the Furnace Valley area and just follow the path downward. Jump into the open space where you find some flamlings and go ahead. You will find the broken cart with an enemy guarding it. For the last enemy, travel to the Cooling Slope shrine in the Field of Fire area. Just move forward to find the Rusty-Gold Cart boss. You need to defeat it and talk to the Pale-Axe Stalwart, who is lying in the arena. Interact with the gate next to them to complete the quest and get access to the Bishui Cave