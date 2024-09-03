How to get Scorbunny and evolutions Raboot and Cinderace in Pokémon Go

Scorbunny and its evolutions, Raboot and Cinderace, debuted in Pokémon Go during the Max Out Season.

This little rabbit is the Gen 8 Fire-type starter Pokémon and has a sporty vibe with Cinderace, Scorbunny's final evolution, being able to kick balls of fire like you would a football. It's been a long wait for Scorbunny to arrive in Pokémon Go - four years long really - but it's finally here!

Due to this, it's a good idea to know how to get Scorbunny in Pokémon Go below, along with how to evolve Scorbunny into Raboot and Cinderace.

On this page:

How to get Scorbunny in Pokémon Go

Scorbunny made its debut during the GO All Out event in September 2024 in Pokémon Go.

Here's how you can get Scorbunny during the GO All Out event:

In the wild

Hatch from 5km eggs

Event-exclusive field research tasks - Catch 8 Pokémon

Catch 8 Pokémon Select 'Adventure With Scorbunny' during the Galar Calling quest

Before we get into the other methods for catching Scorbunny, we first need to tackle Galar Calling and its small pitfall. While it does offer a guaranteed way to catch Scorbunny and fully complete its evolution line in your Pokédex, you can only do this if you select the 'Adventure With Scorbunny' path for Galar Calling. If you don't, then you'll be locked out of this path and will have to catch Scorbunny through other means. So, if you've already selected your path or simply want to focus on another Gen 8 starter Pokémon, you can't earn a Scorbunny encounter from Galar Calling since you can't change your path choice.

No matter which Galar Calling path you select, a good way to catch Scorbunny is by finding it in the wild as it has boosted spawn rates during GO All Out. You may find Scorbunny hard to catch - starter Pokémon are typically not the easiest Pokémon to capture in Pokémon Go - but, if you toss out enough Poké Balls and use enough berries, you're sure to catch a few.

If the event-exclusive field research task is more your style, then remember that this reward pool is shared with Grookey and Sobble so you may need to complete it a couple of times to get Scorbunny. Tasks given by PokéStops also change on a daily basis and you can still collect the seasonal field research tasks. This means you'll need to hunt down the correct PokéStop while also expecting the task given to be different on the next day. If you are going to use this method, then it's a good idea to join a local Pokémon Go group as someone else might have already found the task you're looking for.

Image credit: Niantic

Finally, hatching a Scorbunny from a 5km egg is only recommended if you either have a lot of spare Incubators or time on your hands. Scorbunny shares the 5km egg pool with other Pokémon and only hatches from eggs collected after the beginning of the Maxed Out season. You will earn a good amount of Scorbunny candy from hatching it, but don't trust any 5km egg to bring you a little fire bunny.

We highly recommend catching Scorbunny at least once during GO All Out to ensure it's in your Pokédex and you can gradually work towards evolving it. While Scorbunny will most likely remain in the 5km egg pool after the event ends, we don't know what its spawn rate will be so, to avoid having to wait a while to hatch it, best to slot it into your Pokédex when you have the chance.

The Max Out Season is here! It begins with the GO All Out event, which has brought us new Gen 8 Pokémon and the Galar Calling quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.