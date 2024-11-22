Safari Balls are a new type of Poké Ball exclusive to the Go Wild 2024: Global event running on Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November in Pokémon Go.

Go Safari Balls, because of course Pokémon Go has to find a way to include 'Go' in everything, are more effective at catching Pokémon compared to the other brands of Poké Ball. (Well aside from Master Balls, but they're a completely different beast.) This makes them perfect for catching the Mighty Pokémon appearing throughout Go Wild 2024: Global. There is a catch though - rumour has it Safari Balls can expire…

Don't worry though, we're here to help you learn how to get Safari Balls in Pokémon Go, whether Safari Balls expire and what exactly Go Safari Balls are.

On this page:

Do Safari Balls expire in Pokémon Go? Yes, Safari Balls do expire in Pokémon Go. Any spare Safari Balls you have will expire from your inventory at 6:15pm (local time) at the end of each Go Wild Area 2024: Global event day - either Saturday 23rd November and Sunday 24th November. This means that Safari Balls do not overlap between event days. If you've been playing Pokémon Go on Saturday, you'll instead have to start collecting Safari Balls all over again Sunday morning. Image credit: Niantic For this reason, it's a good idea to spend the last hour and 15 minutes of the event (5pm to 6:15pm local time on both days) using up any spare Safari Balls you might have. Best to get your money's worth after all! An ideal Safari Ball target are the Mighty Pokémon appearing throughout the Wild Area event hours or the Galarian Legendary Birds who have a chance of spawning when you're using Daily Adventure Incense. Remember - use your Safari Balls before it's too late! They will vanish at 6:15pm (local time) on both Saturday and Sunday!