Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a material you can collect on the Island that you'll need for multiple different things on your journey, including making Gifts for your friends.

Despite first appearances, and that you can get it from the beginning of your time in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Rubber is quite a rare material. So, we recommend stockpiling it whenever you come across some to save you the woe of needing it but not having any in your inventory.

Without further ado, here's how to get Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You can get Rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure by searching under trees and in grassy areas of Seaside Resort.

Rubber is a material that can only be found in Seaside Resort, and to make collecting it more difficult, only seven pieces of Rubber spawn per real world day.

You'll know a piece of Rubber when you see it as it's a purple, pink and blue circle that looks a lot like a small ball that's often just laying on the ground somewhere in the Resort area. All you need to do to collect it is walk over to it and interact with the ball once the prompt appears on the right side of your screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

We highly recommend taking some time each day to find the seven pieces of Rubber in the resort before doing anything else as you'll need this material for trading, some quests like Badtz-Maru's 'Prank Preparation', to make gifts and other such tasks as you continue on your adventure. So, taking time to collect it each day will give you a nice hoard for whenever you may need it.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Hello Kitty Island Adventure help, check out our pages showing you how to get Flippers, how to get a Camera and how to Fish.