Knowing how to get and ride the Blue Grand Crane in Infinity Nikki will help you see Florawish from new heights, as well as allowing you to complete one of the Day 2 tasks in the limited-time Into a Starry Night event.

Now, there is a way around having to get the Blue Grand Crane to complete this task but we recommend taking the time to get it in Infinity Nikki because, not only does it look good, the associated quests have pretty decent rewards too. We've covered both ways to complete this task below.

Without further ado, here's how to get the Blue Grand Crane and ride the Blue Grand Crane in Infinity Nikki.

How to get the Blue Grand Crane in Infinity Nikki

To get the Blue Grand Crane in Infinity Nikki you need to complete the 'Save the Wishing Nebula' quest that's part of the Star-Kissed Wishes event.

During the 'Save the Wishing Nebula' quest, Nikki and Momo will be loaned the Blue Grand Crane by a Faewish Sprite called 'Arubida'. All you need to do to get the Blue Grand Crane to Florawish is follow the rest of this quest and complete it. Once you've done so, the Crane will be gliding around Florawish.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to ride the Blue Grand Crane in Infinity Nikki

If you've unlocked the Blue Grand Crane before you unlock the Into a Starry Night event then you'll need to ride it by jumping onto it from the top of the Dream Warehouse.

To do this, head to the tower entrance at the top of the Dream Warehouse that you used in the 'Go to the Dream Warehouse' main story quest and then head along the path opposite the door until you're standing on the edge of a small tower overlooking Florawish.

From here you should be able to see the Blue Grand Crane gliding over Florawish. Wait patiently until it gets closer to you and, once it's almost underneath you, jump off the tower and use your gliding ability to gently land on top of it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once Nikki's feet land on the Crane, the task should be marked as complete in your 'Events' menu.

However, if you unlock the Blue Grand Crane after unlocking the Into a Starry Night event then it's possible that riding it during the 'Save the Wishing Nebula' mission will mark the task as complete.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

If that all seems like too much work then there is an easier way. Head up to the tower near the entrance to on the roof of the Dream Warehouse, then watch for the large White Crane gliding over Florawish. Jump onto this and land on it - even though it's not blue, this still registered the task as complete for us.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content check out our pages showing you how to increase your Stylist Rank, how to get Diamonds and how to get Resonite Crystals.